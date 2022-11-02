Sports Wrap: Cathedral Only Area Volleyball Team Left Standing

(KNSI) –

High School Volleyball

8AAAA

#1 Rogers 3, #4 Sartell 0 (12-25, 15-25, 21-25): Hannah Bruskiewicz and Anya Schmidt led Rogers in kills, accounting for 19 combined. Schmidt flummoxed the Sabers in the service game, registering seven aces.

8 AAA

#3 Alexandria 3, #2 ROCORI 1 (23-25, 14-25, 26-24, 20-25): The Cardinals spring the mild upset in the Gate City Bank Match of the Week heard on KNSI. ROCORI led for most of the first set but a late charge by Alexandria saw the Cards secure the narrow win in the frame. Alexandria cruised in set two and finally put away a hard-fighting Spartans Squad in the fourth frame. The Cardinals front court was exceptional, led by outside hitter Hadley Thul and middle blocker Charlotte Lempka. They were both awarded players of the game at the end of the broadcast.

#1 Detroit Lakes 3, #4 Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (12-25, 17-25, 17-25): Senior Lexi Helmin paced the Storm with 10 kills and seven blocks in what was her final high school match. Ava Athman recorded 10 digs. Alexandria and Detroit Lakes meet for the section title on Thursday.

6AA

#4 Cathedral 3, #5 Milaca 0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-16): The Crusaders overpowered the Wolves to reach 20-8 on the season. Kayla Sexton was the only Crusader in double figures for Kills (12). Grace Sand added seven to go with two aces. Sydney Wahlin and Sexton both had 10 digs. Cathedral’s next match is Thursday at 5:00 pm against top-seeded Sauk Centre. The contest will be broadcast on KNSI.

#3 Wadena-Deer Creek 3, #6 Albany 0 (26-28, 17-25, 17-25)

