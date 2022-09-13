Sports Wrap: Cathedral Boys’ Soccer Loses For First Time; Apollo Volleyball Gets Nonconference Win

(KNSI) – Coaches and Athletic directors are encouraged to submit results and Recaps to [email protected]

Girls Volleyball

St. Cloud Apollo 3, Crosby-Ironton 1: Ella Stanoch and Jordan Beckermann had nine kills each, with Stanoch adding 17 digs. Brook Grossinger recorded seven service aces for the Eagles.

Buffalo 3, Sartell 2 (23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 7-15): The Sabers winning streak comes to an end against a familiar opponent. Buffalo and Sartell met in a tournament this past Saturday, a match that Sartell took 2-1. Sartell’s Abby Haus led the team with 15 kills. She also added 2 aces, 15 digs, and 6 total blocks

Boys Soccer

Orono 2, Cathedral 1: It was a battle of unbeatens on the pitch Monday night. Joe Torborg had the Lone Crusaders goal. Orono broke the 1-1 tie thanks to a penalty kick called due to a hand ball in the box. Franklin Schwendimann took advantage for the Spartans. Orono improves to 6-0. Cathedral is 4-1.

St. Paul Central 4, St. Cloud Tech 0: The Tigers registered nine shots on goal but couldn’t put anything past Minutemen goaltender Drew Moseman. Charles Wriedt Assisted on every Central goal, setting up Evan Lindeman, Jibril Ahmed, Quinn McKinney, and Yusef Ahmed.

Girls Soccer

Cathedral 2, Little Falls 2: Hope Schueller and Emily Schaupp scored for the Crusaders. The Crusaders are 3-1-2 on the season.

Willmar 6, ROCORI 0



