Sports World Reacts To Surprising LIV Golf Decision

The LIV Golf logo and Club 54 during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

BEDMINSTER, NJ – JULY 31: A general view of the 18th green the LIV Golf logo and Club 54 during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster on July 31, 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LIV Golf has reportedly secured a major broadcasting contract.

According to AJ Perez of Front Office Sports, LIV Golf has agreed to a multi-year deal with The CW, which will be announced in the coming days. The partnership was leaked by LIV Golf Analyst David Feherty at one of his Comedy shows last week, according to the Palm Beach Post.

