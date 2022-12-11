Sports World Reacts To Legendary NBA Star’s Death

A general view of the Boston Celtics arena.

BOSTON, MA – DECEMBER 11: A general view of the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors game during the first quarter at TD Garden on December 11, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Warriors defeat the Celtics 124-119. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The sports world is mourning the death of a legendary NBA star and head coach on Sunday morning.

Paul Silas, a three-time NBA Champion as a player and a long-time head coach, has died.

The former Cavaliers, Bobcats and Hornets head coach – who coached LeBron – died at the age of 79.

