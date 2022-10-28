Sports World Reacts To LeBron James, NFL News
There’s going to be something different for the Week 11 Titans-Packers game on Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon is working with “The Shop” and will offer an alternate stream for the game. The stream will feature LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Paul Rivera.
It will also have “a variety of special guests during a watch party-style experience.”
This news dump delivered a lot of mixed reactions from sports fans on social media.
“The Shop” is currently in its fifth season as a podcast and on it, they discuss sports, music, business, and so much more.
That Week 11 game between the Titans and Packers will take place on Nov. 17 and it will have an 8:15 pm ET start time.
If this collab goes well, there could be more of them in the future.
