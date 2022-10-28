Sports World Reacts To LeBron James, NFL News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

There’s going to be something different for the Week 11 Titans-Packers game on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon is working with “The Shop” and will offer an alternate stream for the game. The stream will feature LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Paul Rivera.

It will also have “a variety of special guests during a watch party-style experience.”

This news dump delivered a lot of mixed reactions from sports fans on social media.

“The Shop” is currently in its fifth season as a podcast and on it, they discuss sports, music, business, and so much more.

That Week 11 game between the Titans and Packers will take place on Nov. 17 and it will have an 8:15 pm ET start time.

If this collab goes well, there could be more of them in the future.