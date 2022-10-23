Sports World Reacts To Controversial Volleyball Injury News

SALEM, VA – APRIL 24: The official game ball sits on the court during a break in the game between Carthage College and Benedictine University during the Division III Men’u2019s Volleyball Championship held at the Salem Civic Center on April 24, 2021 in Salem, Virginia.(Photo by Keith Lucas/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Keith Lucas/NCAA Photos/Getty Images

A high school volleyball story is now making the rounds on social media.

According to reports, a high school volleyball player has suffered an injury after getting hit in the face with a powerful spike.

The Spike was reportedly made by a transgender athlete playing for the opposing team.

“Watch this video…This is why Biological males should not be allowed to compete against Biological females. Not only are we taking away girls opportunities but we are physically endangering them,” former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Transgender Athletes have become more of a subject of debate in recent years, highlighted by Lia Thomas’ performance at Penn.

The former men’s team swimmer joined the women’s team after transitioning and went on to dominate most of her opponents in the pool.

“The only thing I’ve ever agreed with him is,” one fan said of Kanell.

“Hell froze over. Tennessee is #3 in the country and I agree with Danny Kanell on something,” another fan added.

Not everyone agrees, though.

“Ok but what was she even doing? She right front she should be blocking???? She pulling off for a tip when the right back literally right there??? Sub 1 pls. This girl shouldn’t be playin at all, ” one fan added.

Spikes happen in volleyball, as do injuries, but when something like this happens, it’s going to get more attention than usual.