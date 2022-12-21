Sports World Praying For All-Time Soccer Player Today

HARRISON, NJ – JUNE 19: A general view of Nike game balls on the field prior to the first half of the NWSL soccer game between NJ/NY Gotham FC and San Diego Wave FC on June 19, 2022 at Red Bull Arena in HARRISON, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Pelé’s condition has reportedly deteriorated during a hospital stay for cancer treatment.

Per an Associated Press report, a Sao Paulo hospital released a statement saying the Brazilian soccer legend is receiving “elevated care” due to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” The 82-year-old was recently hospitalized with a respiratory infection.

Fans sent their love to Pelé following the concerning development.

“After we celebrate a hugely enjoyable World Cup we wish only the best to the man most synonymous with sport’s Greatest trophy,” a fan wrote is Twitter. “Positive thoughts and prayers with Pele – the Greatest the sport has ever seen.”

“Much love to Pele and family,” another fan said. “Legend even to other legends.”

“Aww man we didn’t need this news today,” a fan sadly stated.

“Prayers for the king of football,” another fan posted.

Pelé led Brazil to three World Cup titles and scored 77 goals for the country. Guinness World Records recognized him for scoring a record 1,279 goals in all matchups (including friendlies) throughout his storied career.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, said on Instagram that the family decided to keep him in the hospital through Christmas.

“Your love for him and your stories and prayers are a HUGE comfort because we know we are not alone,” she wrote.