Sports World Praying For All-Time Soccer Player Today

HARRISON, NJ - JUNE 19: A general view of Nike game balls on the field prior to the first half of the NWSL soccer game between NJ/NY Gotham FC and San Diego Wave FC on June 19, 2022 at Red Bull Arena in HARRISON, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

HARRISON, NJ – JUNE 19: A general view of Nike game balls on the field prior to the first half of the NWSL soccer game between NJ/NY Gotham FC and San Diego Wave FC on June 19, 2022 at Red Bull Arena in HARRISON, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pelé’s condition has reportedly deteriorated during a hospital stay for cancer treatment.

Per an Associated Press report, a Sao Paulo hospital released a statement saying the Brazilian soccer legend is receiving “elevated care” due to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” The 82-year-old was recently hospitalized with a respiratory infection.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button