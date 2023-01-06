Sports Stars, YouTubers And Celebrities Flock To Callaway Paradym Launch Event

We’ve had our first new equipment launches of 2023, and one of golf’s biggest brands was sure to make a big song a dance about its new range of equipment. Held at TopGolf in Los Angeles, Callaway launched its new Paradym range with a star-studded event showcasing the new Paradym drivers, fairways, hybrids and irons.

Callaway’s new Paradym driver has got a lot of people talking already and is the first ever to be manufactured with a 360-degree carbon head. With no metal being used on the center section of the clubhead, Callaway has been able to move weight saved into other more desirable areas for higher MOI and increased ball speed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button