Sports Speak Up! State of Lobo football continues to depress some readers/fans

AT HIS POSTGAME press conference after the Fresno State game, Danny Gonzales analyzed the overall performance of his UNM team and expressed a bit of unhappiness with his defense. However, the Lobos had only 8 first downs and an abysmal 138 yards of total offense. Fresno State led the time of possession 37:09 to 22:51, which means that thanks to the continuous “3-and-out offense,” the defense was on the field for almost 2/3 of the game. The defense is worn out from the first eight games. Unlike the offense, they’ve earned a bye week off, Danny.

— Lobo Statistician

I HAVE BEEN bothered by two off the cuff comments by coach. The first was that he hates the Aggies. That game is usually a win for UNM. This year’s loss must really burn! The second is about former Rio Rancho QB Isaiah Chavez … Is he even in the mix for QB now?

— Ed, Española

I CERTAINLY don’t know what the answer is to all the struggles our Lobos are having. What I do know is being head football Coach at UNM has to be one of the Hardest gigs in all of D-1 football. There simply is no football culture here, nothing to build on. I attend all home games and will continue to do so, but invariably I leave the stadium talking to myself with frustration that takes the remainder of the weekend to dissipate. One can always hope for next year.

— Bob, UNM Area

HARD TO COMPREHEND how the same UNM Athletic department can consistently produce, this year included, the top Women’s cross country team in all the country but field one of the nation’s worst football programs. You would think coaches would collaborate and share expertise. The solution might be to offer the head football coaching job to the cross country coach. UNM has created the potential to have more concession workers than fans in the stands at University Stadium.

— North Valley Wally