Sports Speak Up! Optimism for Lobo football seems to be ‘Long’ gone

NO OFFENSIVE coordinator? No defensive coordinator? Wednesdays national signing day? Well I feel really optimistic about the direction of Lobo football.

— Davario

ROCKY IS GONE. Not surprising but sooo disappointing. He was the only proven commodity on the Lobo coaching staff. That, in conjunction with some key losses through the transfer Portal leaves the cupboard pretty bare. This upcoming year may be Danny Gonzales’ biggest challenge yet.

— Bob, UNM Area

I GUESS IT didn’t take Rocky long to see that he and Lobo football fans were getting the short end of the stick. And that’s the long and the short of it.

— Rich, Corrales

THE UNM football program is not sinking as some allege. It has sunk! With top players rushing to the transfer protocol and the Number One Lobo Rocky Long leaving for a safe harbor in Syracuse. Over to you AD Nuñez. It’s past time to clean house and start at the top.

— Dave C, Albuquerque

THE SYRACUSE football team got an early Christmas present this year: “A Piece of the Rock.”

— Will, NE Heights

I DISLIKE saying this, but having been subjected to three seasons of lousy Lobo football: “I hope Coach Rocky Long keeps Danny Gonzales’ phone number handy in his back pocket. Just in case a football coaching job opens up at Syracuse U.”

— North Valley Wally