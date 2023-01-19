Sports Speak Up! Opinions vary on the entertainment value of UNM men’s basketball

CBS TV pports commentator Jon Rothstein recently stated that college basketball is better when New Mexico is relevant. Yes indeed. With a postgame radio call-in show, there would be plenty to talk about. Also, the in-game toilet promo during a timeout needs to be permanently canned. What is needed is professional entertainment brought in from Las Vegas. It’s big time hoops again in Albuquerque on a national stage. UNM officials need to step up their game.

— Marketing Apprentice

TWO MIC’D UP coaches yelling at their team for two hours. After 1 minute of that terrible idea I muted the TV and listened to Robert Portnoy call the game on KKOB. Might just do that the rest of the season.

— Allan, ABQ

WITH THE WAY our Lobos are playing, I cannot for the life of me understand why the Pit is not selling out each game. Sure, we scratch our heads asking ourselves how can we lose to a Fresno State, but the (Mountain West) top to bottom is much more competitive this year. There are no Gimme games on the schedule. Entertainment at its best.

— Bob, UNM Area

At its best? Bob apparently is more easily entertained than is “Marketing Apprentice.” —Randy, Journal