Sports Speak Up! On Lobo football troubles and basketball successes

REGARDING THOSE Lobo Scholarship football players Entering the transfer portal: everybody wants to play for a winner, but not everybody has the guts and determination to help build one!

— KC

GOOD RICK WRIGHT EDITORIAL urging fans to “stay the course.” It was timely and I couldn’t agree with him more. Their two recent losses and Barely Escaping Wyoming with a one point win, while surprising, can’t be completely unexpected. After several years of mediocrity, this team is good (not great as Rick says). But it should be good enough to challenge for the conference title. I know I’ve been entertained.

— Bob, UNM Area

SO GLAD I WAS at a great game (Monday) night supporting my Lobos and missed a laugher of a national championship football game. Go Lobos!

— Alumni & fan since 1972

I UNDERSTAND why the NMSU basketball game was canceled, but I do not understand why the Oral Roberts make up basketball game was scheduled the same night as the National Championship College Football Game? Also, single game tickets that were purchased for the NMSU game received a refund, while season ticket holders received no choice. I don’t understand that either?

— RM

WILL THE NEW NBA Chief of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (Lesley Slaton Brown) be Addressing the lack of DEI among the players?

— rlb