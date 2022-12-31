Sports Saturdays with Khaled: The Weekly round up…

AMMAN — The year has come to an end and we are starting our new Habits early. We are excited to announce that we will be doing a local sports wrap-up every week on Saturday, to give you all you need to know in the Jordanian world of sports ahead of the week. عدبة عندلة

Here is what we have for the past week:

BasketballStarting off with a new champion; the Orthodox Club has crowned the 17th Jordan CFI Cup Champions after defeating Al-Riyadi 80-89 at the Prince Hamza Hall on December 24.

The first round of the CFI Premier League also launched this week on Monday with three matches. The Orthodox Club beat Al-Riyadi 77-68, Al-Ahli beat Jubeiha 104-71, and Kafryuba beat Ashrafieh 76-71.

On Thursday, the Orthodox Club lost to the Lebanese Beirut team 87-58 as part of the second round of Group A matches for the 2022–2023 West Asia Super League. The match took place in Prince Hamza Hall.



FootballAl-Wehdat was crowned the U17 Elite Club’s Junior Football Champion after beating the Shabab Al-Ordo 3-0. This was part of the 10th and final week of the second round of the tournament.

The U20 national team lost to its Syrian counterpart 1-2, on Monday during a friendly match at Petra Stadium. The friendly aimed to help prepare the teams for the continental Finals starting in March in Uzbekistan.



HandballAl-Salt Club was crowned the Handball First Division League Champion after beating the Arab Club 34-30 on December 24 at the Princess Sumaya Hall. This was the final match for the league.

