Sports roundup: Clutch header secures regional soccer title for LTHS

Senior Patrick Kracker once again delivered a clutch goal for the Lyons Township High School boys soccer team on Oct. 21.

His second-half header off senior Brian Salvino’s indirect kick inside the box proved to be the game-winning goal as the Lions rallied to defeat 2-1 in the IHSA Class 3A Argo Regional final.

“I’d definitely put that up there for maybe [my] top goal because it’s a win-or-go-home situation,” Kracker said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button