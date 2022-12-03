Sports Roundtable: Women’s soccer successful season, Phil Knight Invitational with MSU’s basketball teams

Nick Lundberg and hockey Reporter Maddy Warren discuss the Women’s soccer team and their successful season as the team ended their season with a match against TCU. Lundberg and Warren discuss new head Coach Jeff Hossler’s great attempt of reviving the soccer team. Warren then discusses her early coverage of the volleyball team and what she expects from the new Coach Leah Johnson and the team.

Lundberg and Warren then moved on to basketball, hockey and football. The duo started with Recaps of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland with the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Next, Lundberg updates the team’s status, and Warren Mentions the hockey team’s recent success. Then Lundberg and Warren discuss a recent incident between team member Jagger Joshua and an Ohio State team member and their opinion about the Big Ten decision.

Lundberg and Warren finally discuss the football team and ending the season with a loss against Penn State. Lundberg also mentioned the Michigan tunnel incident and an update on the Big Ten decision. Warren states her thoughts about the next steps of the football team.

