Sports recap – Poplarville soccer wins district championship – Picayune Item

Sports recap – Poplarville soccer wins district championship Published 11:46 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

Soccer

A round of applause goes to the Poplarville Hornets girls and boys varsity soccer team, for clinching the 2023 4A Region 7 District Championship this Friday night.

It marks the Lady Hornets’ second district championship in a row, while the boys completed a perfect 4-0 district season. It’s Friday, Jan. 13, the Hornets faced the Purvis Tornadoes in the final district game of the season. The Lady Hornets beat the Tornadoes 2-1. Lady Hornet Addy Grace Alexander scored both goals.

The Hornet boys toughed out a 1-0 halftime deficit by scoring 4 unanswered goals in the second period. Goals came from Lucas Santiago (2), Spencer Stuart, and Patton Francis. The Hornets have one final regular season game before entering the 4A State Playoffs. They face the Pearl River Central Blue Devils on Tuesday, January 17. Girls will start at 5:30 pm, and boys will follow at 7 pm

On the same night, the No. 3 district team, Picayune Lady Maroon Tide lost 1-0 on Senior Night to West Harrison. The No.3 district team, the Maroon Tide boys beat West Harrison 2-1. Goals came from Mason Ripell and Payton Harper. Picayune will host PRC on Jan. 18 for the final district game of the season.

The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils sit last in the district and their 4-0 loss to Long Beach officially cuts them out of the playoffs. They finished the season 3-8-1.

The No.2 district Blue Devils boys lost to Long Beach 2-1. Brant Tarter had the Lone goal for PRC.

Wednesday’s game against Picayune will determine seeding for the 5A state Playoff. The Item will cover the upcoming 4A and 5A Playoff schedules when they are officially released.

Basketball

This past Friday, the Pearl River Central (11-10, 0-2) Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils (12-7, 1-1) lost to West Harrison. The girls fell, 43-37 as did the boys, 42-37. Their next game will be at home against Long Beach this Tuesday, Jan 17.

The Picayune Maroon Tide boys (8-12, 2-0) beat Long Beach, 71-23. Picayune will play PRC for the second time this season on Friday, Jan. 20.

The Poplarville Lady Hornets (7-7) lost to Columbia, 44-40. Poplarville will host Sumrall on Tuesday, Jan 17.