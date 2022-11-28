Sports on TV, Nov. 28-Dec. 4: World Cup, NFL, NBA, NHL, college football and basketball, and more
The following is a glance at sports on TV, including channels, radio listings and game times for local games and national Sporting events for Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022. All times Pacific.
Monday, November 28
World Cup
2 a.m
FS1 — Cameroon vs. Serbia
5 a.m
FS1 — South Korea vs. Ghana
8 a.m
Fox 12 Plus — Brazil vs. Switzerland
11 a.m
Fox — Portugal vs. Uruguay
NFL
5:15 p.m
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 750-AM
NBA
4 p.m
NBA — Atlanta at Philadelphia
NHL
4 p.m
NHL — New Jersey at NY Rangers
College basketball, men
4 p.m
ESPN2 — Minnesota at Virginia Tech
6 p.m
ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Northwestern
Tuesday, November 29
World Cup
7 a.m
Fox 12 Plus — Netherlands at Qatar
FS1 — Ecuador vs. Senegal
11 a.m
Fox — Iran vs. United States
FS1 — Wales v England
NBA
4:30 p.m
TNT — Golden State at Dallas
7 p.m
TNT — LA Clippers at Portland, 620-AM
NHL
7:30 p.m
Root, Root Plus — Seattle at Los Angeles
College football
4 p.m
ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25
College basketball, men
3:30 p.m
FS1 — Long Island at St. John’s
4 p.m
ESPN2 — Maryland at Louisville
ESPNU — Penn State at Clemson
4:30 p.m
ESPN — Syracuse at Illinois
5:30 p.m
FS1—Baylor at Marquette
6 p.m
ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at Iowa
ESPNU — Wake Forest at Wisconsin
6:30 p.m
ESPN — Virginia at Michigan
Wednesday, November 30
World Cup
7 a.m
Fox 12 Plus — Tunisia vs. France
FS1 — Australia vs. Denmark
11 a.m
Fox — Poland vs. Argentina
FS1 — Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
NBA
4:30 p.m
NBA — Miami at Boston
7:30 p.m
NBA, Root, Root Plus — Portland at LA Lakers, 620-AM
NHL
4 p.m
TNT — Buffalo at Detroit
6:30 p.m
TNT — Edmonton at Chicago
WHL
7 p.m
Seattle at Portland
College basketball, men
3:30 p.m
FS1 — Kansas State at Butler
4:15 p.m
ESPN — Ohio State at Duke
ESPN2 — Purdue at Florida State
ESPNU — Rutgers at Miami
5:30 p.m
FS1 — SE Louisiana at Xavier
6:15 p.m
ESPN — North Carolina at Indiana
ESPN2 — Michigan State at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Boston College at Nebraska
7 p.m
ESPN+ — Portland Bible at Portland State
WCC Network — Multnomah at Portland, 910-AM
College basketball, women
11 a.m
Evergreen State at Portland
Golf
5 p.m
Golf — World: Australian Open
2 a.m. Thursday
Golf — World: South African Open
Thursday, December 1
World Cup
7 a.m
Fox 12 Plus — Croatia vs. Belgium
FS1 — Canada vs. Morocco
11 a.m
Fox — Japan vs. Spain
FS1 — Costa Rica vs. Germany
NFL
5:15 p.m
Prime Video — Buffalo at New England, 750-AM
NBA
4 p.m
NBA — Dallas at Detroit
NHL
7 p.m
Root, Root Plus — Washington at Seattle, 620-AM
College basketball, men
3:30 p.m
FS1 — Oklahoma State at Connecticut
4 p.m
ESPN — Creighton at Texas
5 p.m
ESPNU — Valparaiso at Belmont
5:30 p.m
FS1 — Arizona State at Colorado
6 p.m
ESPN — Seton Hall at Kansas
7 p.m
ESPNU — Washington at Oregon State, 1190-AM
7:30 p.m
ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford
Pac-12 — Washington State at Oregon, 1080-AM
College basketball, women
11 a.m
OSU live stream — Southern at Oregon State
3:30 p.m
ESPN2 — Maryland at Notre Dame
5:30 p.m
ESPN2 — NC State at Iowa
6 p.m
ESPN+ — Fresno State at Portland State
Golf
2 a.m
Golf — World: South African Open
10:30 a.m
Golf — PGA: Hero World Challenge
5 p.m
Golf — World: Australian Open
2 a.m. Friday
Golf — World: South African Open
Friday, December 2
World Cup
7 a.m
Fox 12 Plus — South Korea vs. Portugal
FS1 — Ghana vs. Uruguay
11 a.m
Fox — Cameroon vs. Brazil
FS1 — Serbia vs. Switzerland
NBA
4:30 p.m
ESPN, ESPN2 — LA Lakers at Milwaukee
7 p.m
ESPN — Chicago at Golden State
WHL
7 p.m
Victoria at Portland
College football
4:30 p.m
CBSSN — North Texas at UTSA
5 p.m
Fox — USC vs. Utah
College soccer, women
3 p.m
ESPNU — NCAA Semifinals
5:30 p.m
ESPNU — NCAA Semifinals
Golf
2 a.m
Golf — World: South African Open
10:30 a.m
Golf — PGA: Hero World Challenge
7 p.m
Golf — World: Australian Open
2 a.m. Saturday
Golf — World: South African Open
Saturday, December 3
World Cup
7 a.m
Fox — Round of 16
11 a.m
Fox — Round of 16
NBA
6 p.m
Root Plus — Portland at Utah, 620-AM
NHL
11 a.m
NHL — Anaheim at Minnesota
4 p.m
NHL — Toronto at Tampa Bay
7 p.m
Root — Florida at Seattle
WHL
6 p.m
Portland at Everett
College football
9 a.m
ABC — Kansas State vs. TCU
ESPN — Ohio vs. Toledo
12:30 p.m
ESPN — Coastal Carolina at Troy
1 p.m
ABC — UCF at Tulane
CBS — LSU vs. Georgia, 750-AM
Fox — Fresno State at Boise State
ESPN2 — Southern at Jackson State
5 p.m
ABC — Clemson vs. North Carolina
Fox — Michigan vs. Purdue
College basketball, men
9 a.m
ESPN2 — Syracuse at Notre Dame
FS1 — South Carolina at Georgetown
9:30 a.m
CBS — Oklahoma at Villanova
10 a.m
ESPNU — VCU at Temple
11 a.m
ESPN2 — Florida State at Virginia
FS1 — Tennessee Tech at Butler
Noon
ESPNU — Oakland at Purdue Fort Wayne
1 p.m
KRCW, ESPN+ — Air Force at Portland State
1:30 p.m
FS1—Wisconsin at Marquette
2 p.m
ESPNU — Providence at Rhode Island
3:30 p.m
FS1 — West Virginia at Xavier
4 p.m
ESPNU — Boise State at Texas A&M
4:30 p.m
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Memphis
5 p.m
KRCW—North Dakota at Portland, 910-AM
6 p.m
ESPNU — Wichita State at Kansas State
6:30 p.m
ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s at Houston
College basketball, women
Noon
Pac-12 — Jackson State at Oregon State
1 p.m
Portland State at Pepperdine
2 p.m
Pac-12 — Portland at Oregon
Golf
2 a.m
Golf — World: South African Open
9 a.m
Golf — PGA: Hero World Challenge
11:30 a.m
NBC — PGA: Hero World Challenge
7 p.m
Golf — World: Australian Open
2 am Sunday
Golf — World: South African Open
Skiing
1 p.m
CNBC — FIS Alpine World Cup
2 p.m
NBC — FIS Alpine World Cup
Mixed martial arts
4 p.m
ESPN — UFC Fight Night prelims
7 p.m
ESPN — UFC Fight Night main card
Sunday, December 4
World Cup
7 a.m
FS1 — Round of 16
11 a.m
FS1 — Round of 16
NFL
10 a.m
CBS — Denver at Baltimore
1:05 p.m
Fox — Seattle at LA Rams, 1080-AM, 92.3-FM
1:25 p.m
CBS — Kansas City at Cincinnati
5:20 p.m
NBC — Indianapolis at Dallas, 750-AM
NBA
6 p.m
NBA, Root, Root Plus — Indiana at Portland, 620-AM
NHL
Noon
NHL — Minnesota at Dallas
4:30 p.m
NHL — Chicago at NY Islanders
College football
9 a.m
ESPN — College Football Playoff selection show
College basketball, men
7:30 a.m
ESPNU — Maine at Marist
10 a.m
ABC — Michigan at Kentucky
11 a.m
ESPNU — South Alabama at UAB
Noon
ESPN2 — St. John’s at Iowa State
1 p.m
ESPNU — Utah at Washington State
1:30 p.m
FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton
2 p.m
ESPN — Oregon at UCLA, 1080-AM
4 p.m
ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona State
Pac-12—Oregon State at USC, 1190-AM
College basketball, women
10 a.m
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Tennessee
Noon
ABC — Connecticut at Notre Dame
College water polo, men
3 p.m
ESPNU — NCAA final
Golf
2 a.m
Golf — World: South African Open
8 a.m
Golf — PGA: Hero World Challenge
10 a.m
NBC — PGA: Hero World Challenge
Skiing
2 p.m
NBC — FIS Alpine World Cup
Frequent channel numbers
ABC (Comcast 2; DirecTV 2)
CBS (Comcast 6; DirecTV 6)
NBC (Comcast 8; DirecTV 8)
Fox (Comcast 12; DirecTV 12)
Golf (Comcast 33; DirecTV 218)
Root (Comcast 34, 734, 1251; DirecTV 687, 688)
Root Plus (Comcast 427, 1253; DirecTV 687-1)
ESPN (Comcast 35; DirecTV 206)
ESPN2 (Comcast 36; DirecTV 209)
CNBC (Comcast 46; DirecTV 355)
truTV (Comcast 51; DirecTV 246)
TNT (Comcast 54; DirecTV 245)
TBS (Comcast 55; DirecTV 247)
USA (Comcast 58; DirecTV 242)
NFL (Comcast 400, 417; DirecTV 212)
ESPNEWS (Comcast 402; DirecTV 207)
BTN (Comcast 403; DirecTV 610)
FS1 (Comcast 408; DirecTV 219)
FS2 (Comcast 414; DirecTV 618)
Tennis (Comcast 410; DirecTV 217)
ESPNU (Comcast 411; DirecTV 208)
CBSSN (Comcast 412; DirecTV 221)
NBA (Comcast 416, 439; DirecTV 216)
NHL (Comcast 418; DirecTV 215)
MLB (Comcast 419; DirecTV 213)
Pac-12 Oregon (Comcast 420; n/a on DirecTV)
Pac-12 Network (Comcast 421, 720, 1329; n/a on DirecTV)
SEC (Comcast 425; DirecTV 611)
ACC (n/a on Comcast; DirecTV 612)