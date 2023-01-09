Sports on TV, January 9-15: CFP final, NFL playoffs, NBA, NHL, Premier League, PGA, college basketball and more

The following is a glance at sports on TV, including channels, radio listings and game times for local games and national Sporting events for January 9-15, 2023. Frequent TV channel numbers are listed at the bottom of the page. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts. All times Pacific.

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts. All times Pacific.

Monday, January 9

College football

4:30 p.m

ESPN — CFP final: TCU vs. Georgia, 910-AM

NBA

4:30 p.m

NBA — Chicago at Boston

NHL

4:30 p.m

NHL — Nashville at Ottawa

Root, Root Plus — Seattle at Montreal, 620-AM

IIHF U-18 Women’s World Championship

7 a.m

NHL — USA vs. Finland

Tennis

3 a.m

Tennis — ATP/WTA

3 p.m

Tennis — ATP/WTA

3 a.m. Tuesday

Tennis — ATP/WTA

Tuesday, January 10

NBA

4:30 p.m

TNT — Oklahoma City at Miami

7 p.m

Root Plus — Orlando at Portland, 620-AM

TNT — Phoenix at Golden State

NHL

4 p.m

Root — Seattle at Buffalo

WHL

5 p.m

Portland at Prince Albert

Champions Hockey League

8:30 a.m

NHL — Zug at Tappara

11 a.m

NHL — Lulea at Frolunda

College basketball, men

3:30 p.m

FS1 — Butler at St. John’s

4 p.m

ESPN — Michigan State at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky

ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Kansas State

5:30 p.m

FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown

6 p.m

ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Kansas

ESPNU — Auburn at Mississippi

7:30 p.m

FS1 — Wyoming at Utah State

Tennis

3 a.m

Tennis — ATP/WTA

3 p.m

Tennis — ATP/WTA

3 am Wednesday

Tennis — ATP/WTA

Wednesday, January 11

NBA

4:30 p.m

ESPN — Milwaukee at Atlanta

7 p.m

ESPN — Phoenix at Denver

NHL

4:30 p.m

TNT — Nashville at Toronto

7 p.m

TNT — San Jose at Los Angeles

WHL

5 p.m

Portland at Saskatoon

IIHF U-18 Women’s World Championship

11 a.m

NHL — Canada vs. USA

AHL

4 p.m

NHL — Manitoba at Toronto

College basketball, men

4 p.m

ESPN2 — Alabama at Arkansas

ESPNU — Boston College at Miami

FS1 — Creighton at Xavier

CBSSN — Connecticut at Marquette

6 p.m

ESPN2 — TCU at Texas

ESPNU — ECU at Cincinnati

8 p.m

ESPNU — California at Washington State

College basketball, women

6 p.m

FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

Tennis

3 a.m

Tennis — ATP/WTA

3 p.m

Tennis — ATP/WTA

3 a.m. Thursday

Tennis — ATP/WTA

Thursday, January 12

NBA

4:30 p.m

TNT — Boston at Brooklyn

7 p.m

Root Plus — Cleveland at Portland, 620-AM

TNT — Dallas at LA Lakers

NHL

4 p.m

ESPN — Toronto at Detroit

Root — Seattle at Boston

College basketball, men

3:30 p.m

FS1 — Minnesota at Ohio State

4 p.m

ESPN2 — Michigan at Iowa

ESPNU — Longwood at NC Asheville

6 p.m

FS1 — Arizona State at Oregon, 1080-AM

ESPN2—Southern Miss at Marshall

6:30 p.m

ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU

7 p.m

ESPN+ — Northern Arizona at Portland State

8 p.m

ESPN2—Arizona at Oregon State, 1190-AM

ESPNU — San Francisco at Portland, 910-AM

FS1 — Stanford at Washington

College basketball, women

5 p.m

ESPN+ — Portland State at Northern Arizona

Golf

4 p.m

Golf — PGA: Sony Open

Midnight

Golf — World: Hero Cup

Tennis

3 a.m

Tennis — ATP/WTA

7:30 p.m

Tennis — ATP/WTA

3 a.m. Friday

Tennis — ATP/WTA

Friday, January 13

NBA

4:30 p.m

ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio

7 p.m

ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

NHL

4 p.m

NHL — Winnipeg at Pittsburgh

WHL

5 p.m

Portland at Moose Jaw

Soccer

Noon

USA — Premier League: Leeds at Aston Villa

College basketball, men

2 p.m

ESPNU — Yale at Cornell

4 p.m

ESPNU — Eastern Michigan at Akron

FS1 — Villanova at Butler

6 p.m

ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton

FS1 — Michigan State at Illinois

8 p.m

FS1 — Utah State at Nevada

College basketball, women

7 p.m

Pac-12 Oregon — Washington at Oregon

Pac-12 Washington — Washington State at Oregon State

College gymnastics

3 p.m

ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky

4:30 p.m

ESPN2 — Auburn at Florida

College wrestling

6 p.m

ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa

Golf

4 p.m

Golf — PGA: Sony Open

11 p.m

Golf — World: Hero Cup

Tennis

3 a.m

Tennis — ATP/WTA

5 p.m

Tennis — ATP/WTA

9:30 p.m

Tennis — ATP/WTA

Winter World University Games

7 a.m

ESPNU — Lake Placid

10 a.m

ESPNU — Lake Placid

Saturday, January 14

NFL Playoffs

Time TBD

TV TBD — Teams TBD

Time TBD

TV TBD — Teams TBD

NBA

10 a.m

ABC — Milwaukee at Miami

7 p.m

Root Plus — Dallas at Portland, 620-AM

NHL

11 a.m

NHL — Calgary at Dallas

4 p.m

NHL — Toronto at Boston

5 p.m

Root — Seattle at Chicago

WHL

5 p.m

Portland at Regina

IIHF U-18 Women’s World Championship

7 a.m

NHL — Semifinal

Soccer

4:30 a.m

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

7 a.m

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton

9:30 a.m

NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford

College basketball, men

Time TBD

Fox — Colorado at UCLA

9 a.m

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Davidson at George Mason

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

KRCW — Virginia Union vs. Virginia State

9:30 a.m

USA — Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph’s

10 a.m

CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana

11 a.m

ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville, 620-AM

FS1 — Providence at Creighton

11:30 a.m

USA — Richmond at St. Bonaventure

Noon

KRCW — Johnson C. Smith vs. Fayetteville State

1 p.m

Pac-12 — Arizona State at Oregon State, 1190-AM

ESPN — LSU at Alabama

ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida State

ESPNU — Cincinnati at SMU

3 p.m

ESPN — Oklahoma State at Baylor

ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon, 1080-AM

ESPNU — Chattanooga at Samford

5 p.m

ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College

ESPNU — Bradley at Drake

7 p.m

ESPN2—Portland at Gonzaga, 910-AM

ESPN+ — Northern Colorado at Portland State

8 p.m

Root — Saint Mary’s at San Francisco

FS1 — Boise State at Wyoming

College basketball, women

1 p.m

ESPN+ — Portland State at Northern Colorado

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

3 p.m

FS1 — New Mexico at UNLV

5 p.m

KRCW — Gonzaga at Portland

Golf

1 p.m

NBC — PGA: Sony Open

3 p.m

Golf — PGA: Sony Open

10:30 p.m

Golf —World: Hero Cup

Boxing

7 p.m

ESPN — Top Rank

Sunday, January 15

NFL Playoffs

Time TBD

TV TBD — Teams TBD

Time TBD

TV TBD — Teams TBD

Time TBD

TV TBD — Teams TBD

NBA

6 p.m

Root, Root Plus — Dallas at Portland, 620-AM

6:30 p.m

NBA — Philadelphia at LA Lakers

NHL

4 p.m

NHL — Arizona at Winnipeg

IIHF U-18 Women’s World Championship

7 a.m

NHL — Bronze Medal Game

11 a.m

NHL — Gold Medal Game

Soccer

6 a.m

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea

College basketball, men

9 a.m

Fox — Marquette at Xavier

FS1 — St. John’s at Connecticut

10 a.m

ESPN2 — USF at ECU

Noon

ESPN2—Memphis at Temple

College basketball, women

10 a.m

ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina

Noon

ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

Pac-12 Oregon — Washington State at Oregon

Pac-12 Washington — Washington at Oregon State

12:30 p.m

ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

2 p.m

ESPN2 — Iowa State at Texas

Golf

3 p.m

Golf — PGA: Sony Open

Horses

11:30 a.m

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

Frequent channel numbers

ABC (Comcast 2; DirecTV 2)

CBS (Comcast 6; DirecTV 6)

NBC (Comcast 8; DirecTV 8)

Fox (Comcast 12; DirecTV 12)

Golf (Comcast 33; DirecTV 218)

Root (Comcast 34, 734, 1251; DirecTV 687, 688)

Root Plus (Comcast 427, 1253; DirecTV 687-1)

ESPN (Comcast 35; DirecTV 206)

ESPN2 (Comcast 36; DirecTV 209)

CNBC (Comcast 46; DirecTV 355)

truTV (Comcast 51; DirecTV 246)

TNT (Comcast 54; DirecTV 245)

TBS (Comcast 55; DirecTV 247)

USA (Comcast 58; DirecTV 242)

NFL (Comcast 400, 417; DirecTV 212)

ESPNEWS (Comcast 402; DirecTV 207)

BTN (Comcast 403; DirecTV 610)

FS1 (Comcast 408; DirecTV 219)

FS2 (Comcast 414; DirecTV 618)

Tennis (Comcast 410; DirecTV 217)

ESPNU (Comcast 411; DirecTV 208)

CBSSN (Comcast 412; DirecTV 221)

NBA (Comcast 416, 439; DirecTV 216)

NHL (Comcast 418; DirecTV 215)

MLB (Comcast 419; DirecTV 213)

Pac-12 Oregon (Comcast 420; n/a on DirecTV)

Pac-12 Network (Comcast 421, 720, 1329; n/a on DirecTV)

SEC (Comcast 425; DirecTV 611)

ACC (n/a on Comcast; DirecTV 612)