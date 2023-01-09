Sports on TV, January 9-15: CFP final, NFL playoffs, NBA, NHL, Premier League, PGA, college basketball and more
The following is a glance at sports on TV, including channels, radio listings and game times for local games and national Sporting events for January 9-15, 2023. Frequent TV channel numbers are listed at the bottom of the page. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts. All times Pacific.
Monday, January 9
College football
4:30 p.m
ESPN — CFP final: TCU vs. Georgia, 910-AM
NBA
4:30 p.m
NBA — Chicago at Boston
NHL
4:30 p.m
NHL — Nashville at Ottawa
Root, Root Plus — Seattle at Montreal, 620-AM
IIHF U-18 Women’s World Championship
7 a.m
NHL — USA vs. Finland
Tennis
3 a.m
Tennis — ATP/WTA
3 p.m
Tennis — ATP/WTA
3 a.m. Tuesday
Tennis — ATP/WTA
—
Tuesday, January 10
NBA
4:30 p.m
TNT — Oklahoma City at Miami
7 p.m
Root Plus — Orlando at Portland, 620-AM
TNT — Phoenix at Golden State
NHL
4 p.m
Root — Seattle at Buffalo
WHL
5 p.m
Portland at Prince Albert
Champions Hockey League
8:30 a.m
NHL — Zug at Tappara
11 a.m
NHL — Lulea at Frolunda
College basketball, men
3:30 p.m
FS1 — Butler at St. John’s
4 p.m
ESPN — Michigan State at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky
ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Kansas State
5:30 p.m
FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown
6 p.m
ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Kansas
ESPNU — Auburn at Mississippi
7:30 p.m
FS1 — Wyoming at Utah State
Tennis
3 a.m
Tennis — ATP/WTA
3 p.m
Tennis — ATP/WTA
3 am Wednesday
Tennis — ATP/WTA
—
Wednesday, January 11
NBA
4:30 p.m
ESPN — Milwaukee at Atlanta
7 p.m
ESPN — Phoenix at Denver
NHL
4:30 p.m
TNT — Nashville at Toronto
7 p.m
TNT — San Jose at Los Angeles
WHL
5 p.m
Portland at Saskatoon
IIHF U-18 Women’s World Championship
11 a.m
NHL — Canada vs. USA
AHL
4 p.m
NHL — Manitoba at Toronto
College basketball, men
4 p.m
ESPN2 — Alabama at Arkansas
ESPNU — Boston College at Miami
FS1 — Creighton at Xavier
CBSSN — Connecticut at Marquette
6 p.m
ESPN2 — TCU at Texas
ESPNU — ECU at Cincinnati
8 p.m
ESPNU — California at Washington State
College basketball, women
6 p.m
FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton
Tennis
3 a.m
Tennis — ATP/WTA
3 p.m
Tennis — ATP/WTA
3 a.m. Thursday
Tennis — ATP/WTA
—
Thursday, January 12
NBA
4:30 p.m
TNT — Boston at Brooklyn
7 p.m
Root Plus — Cleveland at Portland, 620-AM
TNT — Dallas at LA Lakers
NHL
4 p.m
ESPN — Toronto at Detroit
Root — Seattle at Boston
College basketball, men
3:30 p.m
FS1 — Minnesota at Ohio State
4 p.m
ESPN2 — Michigan at Iowa
ESPNU — Longwood at NC Asheville
6 p.m
FS1 — Arizona State at Oregon, 1080-AM
ESPN2—Southern Miss at Marshall
6:30 p.m
ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU
7 p.m
ESPN+ — Northern Arizona at Portland State
8 p.m
ESPN2—Arizona at Oregon State, 1190-AM
ESPNU — San Francisco at Portland, 910-AM
FS1 — Stanford at Washington
College basketball, women
5 p.m
ESPN+ — Portland State at Northern Arizona
Golf
4 p.m
Golf — PGA: Sony Open
Midnight
Golf — World: Hero Cup
Tennis
3 a.m
Tennis — ATP/WTA
7:30 p.m
Tennis — ATP/WTA
3 a.m. Friday
Tennis — ATP/WTA
—
Friday, January 13
NBA
4:30 p.m
ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio
7 p.m
ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
NHL
4 p.m
NHL — Winnipeg at Pittsburgh
WHL
5 p.m
Portland at Moose Jaw
Soccer
Noon
USA — Premier League: Leeds at Aston Villa
College basketball, men
2 p.m
ESPNU — Yale at Cornell
4 p.m
ESPNU — Eastern Michigan at Akron
FS1 — Villanova at Butler
6 p.m
ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton
FS1 — Michigan State at Illinois
8 p.m
FS1 — Utah State at Nevada
College basketball, women
7 p.m
Pac-12 Oregon — Washington at Oregon
Pac-12 Washington — Washington State at Oregon State
College gymnastics
3 p.m
ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky
4:30 p.m
ESPN2 — Auburn at Florida
College wrestling
6 p.m
ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa
Golf
4 p.m
Golf — PGA: Sony Open
11 p.m
Golf — World: Hero Cup
Tennis
3 a.m
Tennis — ATP/WTA
5 p.m
Tennis — ATP/WTA
9:30 p.m
Tennis — ATP/WTA
Winter World University Games
7 a.m
ESPNU — Lake Placid
10 a.m
ESPNU — Lake Placid
—
Saturday, January 14
NFL Playoffs
Time TBD
TV TBD — Teams TBD
Time TBD
TV TBD — Teams TBD
NBA
10 a.m
ABC — Milwaukee at Miami
7 p.m
Root Plus — Dallas at Portland, 620-AM
NHL
11 a.m
NHL — Calgary at Dallas
4 p.m
NHL — Toronto at Boston
5 p.m
Root — Seattle at Chicago
WHL
5 p.m
Portland at Regina
IIHF U-18 Women’s World Championship
7 a.m
NHL — Semifinal
Soccer
4:30 a.m
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United
7 a.m
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton
9:30 a.m
NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford
College basketball, men
Time TBD
Fox — Colorado at UCLA
9 a.m
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Davidson at George Mason
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
KRCW — Virginia Union vs. Virginia State
9:30 a.m
USA — Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph’s
10 a.m
CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana
11 a.m
ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville, 620-AM
FS1 — Providence at Creighton
11:30 a.m
USA — Richmond at St. Bonaventure
Noon
KRCW — Johnson C. Smith vs. Fayetteville State
1 p.m
Pac-12 — Arizona State at Oregon State, 1190-AM
ESPN — LSU at Alabama
ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida State
ESPNU — Cincinnati at SMU
3 p.m
ESPN — Oklahoma State at Baylor
ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon, 1080-AM
ESPNU — Chattanooga at Samford
5 p.m
ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College
ESPNU — Bradley at Drake
7 p.m
ESPN2—Portland at Gonzaga, 910-AM
ESPN+ — Northern Colorado at Portland State
8 p.m
Root — Saint Mary’s at San Francisco
FS1 — Boise State at Wyoming
College basketball, women
1 p.m
ESPN+ — Portland State at Northern Colorado
FS1 — Creighton at Butler
3 p.m
FS1 — New Mexico at UNLV
5 p.m
KRCW — Gonzaga at Portland
Golf
1 p.m
NBC — PGA: Sony Open
3 p.m
Golf — PGA: Sony Open
10:30 p.m
Golf —World: Hero Cup
Boxing
7 p.m
ESPN — Top Rank
—
Sunday, January 15
NFL Playoffs
Time TBD
TV TBD — Teams TBD
Time TBD
TV TBD — Teams TBD
Time TBD
TV TBD — Teams TBD
NBA
6 p.m
Root, Root Plus — Dallas at Portland, 620-AM
6:30 p.m
NBA — Philadelphia at LA Lakers
NHL
4 p.m
NHL — Arizona at Winnipeg
IIHF U-18 Women’s World Championship
7 a.m
NHL — Bronze Medal Game
11 a.m
NHL — Gold Medal Game
Soccer
6 a.m
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea
College basketball, men
9 a.m
Fox — Marquette at Xavier
FS1 — St. John’s at Connecticut
10 a.m
ESPN2 — USF at ECU
Noon
ESPN2—Memphis at Temple
College basketball, women
10 a.m
ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina
Noon
ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia
Pac-12 Oregon — Washington State at Oregon
Pac-12 Washington — Washington at Oregon State
12:30 p.m
ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
2 p.m
ESPN2 — Iowa State at Texas
Golf
3 p.m
Golf — PGA: Sony Open
Horses
11:30 a.m
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
—
Frequent channel numbers
ABC (Comcast 2; DirecTV 2)
CBS (Comcast 6; DirecTV 6)
NBC (Comcast 8; DirecTV 8)
Fox (Comcast 12; DirecTV 12)
Golf (Comcast 33; DirecTV 218)
Root (Comcast 34, 734, 1251; DirecTV 687, 688)
Root Plus (Comcast 427, 1253; DirecTV 687-1)
ESPN (Comcast 35; DirecTV 206)
ESPN2 (Comcast 36; DirecTV 209)
CNBC (Comcast 46; DirecTV 355)
truTV (Comcast 51; DirecTV 246)
TNT (Comcast 54; DirecTV 245)
TBS (Comcast 55; DirecTV 247)
USA (Comcast 58; DirecTV 242)
NFL (Comcast 400, 417; DirecTV 212)
ESPNEWS (Comcast 402; DirecTV 207)
BTN (Comcast 403; DirecTV 610)
FS1 (Comcast 408; DirecTV 219)
FS2 (Comcast 414; DirecTV 618)
Tennis (Comcast 410; DirecTV 217)
ESPNU (Comcast 411; DirecTV 208)
CBSSN (Comcast 412; DirecTV 221)
NBA (Comcast 416, 439; DirecTV 216)
NHL (Comcast 418; DirecTV 215)
MLB (Comcast 419; DirecTV 213)
Pac-12 Oregon (Comcast 420; n/a on DirecTV)
Pac-12 Network (Comcast 421, 720, 1329; n/a on DirecTV)
SEC (Comcast 425; DirecTV 611)
ACC (n/a on Comcast; DirecTV 612)