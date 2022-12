Sports on TV, December 12-18: World Cup final, NFL, NBA, NHL, college football and basketball, and more

The following is a glance at sports on TV, including channels, radio listings and game times for local games and national Sporting events for December 12-18, 2022. Frequent TV channel numbers are listed at the bottom of the page. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts. All times Pacific.

Monday, December 12

NFL

5:15 p.m

ESPN, ESPN2 — New England at Arizona, 750-AM

NBA

5 p.m

NBA — Atlanta at Memphis

7 p.m

Root — Minnesota at Portland, 620-AM

7:30 p.m

NBA — Boston at LA Clippers

NHL

4 p.m

NHL — New Jersey at NY Rangers

College soccer, men

3 p.m

ESPNU — NCAA final: Indiana vs. Syracuse

College basketball, men

6 p.m

FS1 — Arizona State vs. Creighton

Root Plus — Northern Illinois at Gonzaga

Tuesday, December 13

World Cup

11 a.m

Fox — Semifinal: Argentina vs. Croatia

NBA

4:30 p.m

TNT — Golden State at Milwaukee

7 p.m

TNT — Boston at LA Lakers

NHL

4 p.m

Root, Root Plus — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 620-AM

6 p.m

ESPN — Washington at Chicago

College basketball, men

4 p.m

ESPN2 — The Citadel at North Carolina

FS1 — Southern at Xavier

6 p.m

ESPN2 — Memphis at Alabama

7 p.m

WCC Network — Portland State at Santa Clara

Wednesday, December 14

World Cup

11 a.m

Fox — Semifinal: France vs. Morocco

NBA

4:30 p.m

ESPN — New York at Chicago

5 p.m

Root, Root Plus — Portland at San Antonio, 620-AM

7 p.m

ESPN — Minnesota at LA Clippers

NHL

4:30 p.m

TNT — Detroit at Minnesota

7 p.m

TNT — Vancouver at Calgary

College football

6 p.m

ESPNU — NJCAA Final: Iowa Western vs. Hutchinson

College basketball, men

4 p.m

ESPN2 — Ohio vs. Florida

ESPNU — Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech

FS1 — Drexel at Seton Hall

6 p.m

Pac-12 — UC Riverside at Oregon, 1080-AM

ESPN2 — Western Kentucky at Louisville

FS1 — UCLA at Maryland

Golf

12:30 a.m. Thursday

Golf — World: Mauritius Open

Thursday, December 15

NFL

5:15 p.m

Prime Video — San Francisco at Seattle, 750-AM, 1080-AM, 92.3-FM

NBA

5 p.m

NBA — Milwaukee at Memphis

7:30 p.m

NBA — Phoenix at LA Clippers

NHL

4 p.m

Root, Root Plus — Seattle at Carolina, 620-AM

College volleyball

4 p.m

ESPN — NCAA semifinal: San Diego vs. Texas

6:30 p.m

ESPN — NCAA Semifinals: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

College basketball, men

7:30 p.m

Pac-12 Oregon — Seattle at Oregon State, 1190-AM

College basketball, women

4 p.m

ESPN2 — South Carolina at South Dakota State

6 p.m

UO live stream — Eastern Washington at Oregon

Golf

12:30 a.m

Golf — World: Mauritius Open

12:30 a.m. Friday

Golf — World: Mauritius Open

Friday, December 16

NBA

4:30 p.m

ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia

5:30 p.m

Root, Root Plus — Portland at Dallas, 620-AM

7 p.m

ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers

WHL

7:30 p.m

Portland at Vancouver

College football

8:30 a.m

ESPN — Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Noon

ESPN — Troy vs. UTSA

4 p.m

ESPN2 — FCS semifinal: Incarnate Word at North Dakota State

ESPNU — Division III final: Mount Union vs. North Central

College basketball, men

3:30 p.m

FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

5:30 p.m

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

Lacrosse

7:30 p.m

ESPN2 — NLL: Fort Worth at Las Vegas

Golf

12:30 a.m

Golf — World: Mauritius Open

Midnight

Golf — World: Mauritius Open

Saturday, December 17

World Cup

7 a.m

Fox — Third-place: Argentina/Croatia vs. France/Morocco

NFL

10 a.m

NFL — Indianapolis at Minnesota, 750-AM

1:30 p.m

NFL—Baltimore at Cleveland, 750-AM

5:15 p.m

NFL — Miami at Buffalo, 750-AM

NBA

2 p.m

NBA — Miami at San Antonio

5 p.m

Root, Root Plus — Portland at Houston, 620-AM

6 p.m

NBA — New Orleans at Phoenix

NHL

10 a.m

NHL — Columbus at Boston

4 p.m

NHL — Toronto at Washington

WHL

6 p.m

Vancouver at Portland

College volleyball

5 p.m

ESPN2 — NCAA final: Louisville/Pittsburgh vs. San Diego/Texas

College football

8 a.m

ESPN — Cincinnati vs. Louisville

9 a.m

ABC — Jackson State vs. NC Central

10 a.m

ESPNU — Division II final: Colorado Mines vs. Ferris State

11:30 a.m

ESPN — Oregon State vs. Florida, 1190-AM

12:30 p.m

ABC — Washington State vs. Fresno State

1 p.m

ESPN2 — FCS semifinal: Montana State at South Dakota State

2:45 p.m

ESPN — Rice vs. Southern Miss

4:30 p.m

ABC — SMU vs. BYU

6:15 p.m

ESPN — Boise State vs. North Texas

College basketball, men

9 a.m

ESPN2 — Indiana at Kansas

9:30 a.m

Fox — Providence at Seton Hall

10 a.m

CBS — Gonzaga at Alabama

11 a.m

ESPN2 — Houston at Virginia

Noon

CBS — North Carolina vs. Ohio State

2:15 p.m

CBS — UCLA vs. Kentucky

4 p.m

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Memphis

FS1 — Connecticut at Butler

5 p.m

Pac-12 — Portland at Oregon, 910-AM, 1080-AM

6 p.m

ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Wichita State

7 p.m

KRCW, ESPN+ — UC Santa Barbara at Portland State

7:30 p.m

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arizona

College basketball, women

1 p.m

Oregon State vs. Nevada

2 p.m

New Mexico State at Portland State

5 p.m

San Diego at Portland

Golf

11 a.m

NBC — Champions: PNC Championship

Midnight

Golf — World: Mauritius Open

Horses

11 a.m

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

Boxing

7 p.m

SHO — WBA Showtime Championship

Sunday, December 18

World Cup

7 a.m

Fox — Final: Argentina/Croatia vs. France/Morocco

NFL

10 a.m

CBS — Kansas City at Houston

Fox—Dallas at Jacksonville, 620-AM

1:25 p.m

CBS — Cincinnati at Tampa Bay

5:20 p.m

NBC — NY Giants at Washington, 750-AM

NHL

11 a.m

NHL — Ottawa at Minnesota

4:30 p.m

ESPN — NY Rangers at Chicago

5 p.m

Root, Root Plus — Winnipeg at Seattle, 620-AM

Basketball

12:30 p.m

ESPN2 — Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase

College basketball, men

10 a.m

ESPN2 — Stanford at Texas

11 a.m

ESPNU — NC A&T vs. Norfolk State

Noon

Pac-12—Green Bay at Oregon State, 1190-AM

1:30 p.m

ESPNU — Hampton vs. Texas Southern

2:30 p.m

ESPN — Auburn at USC

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Georgia

3:30 p.m

FS1 — Iona at New Mexico

7 p.m

ESPN2 — Washington State at Baylor

College basketball, women

10 a.m

ESPN — Florida State at Connecticut

Noon

ABC — Tennessee at Stanford

UO live stream — Charleston at Oregon

1:30 p.m

FS1 — Providence at St. John’s

3 p.m

Oregon State vs. LSU

4:30 p.m

ESPN2 — Arizona vs. Baylor

Golf

10:30 a.m

NBC — Champions: PNC Championship

Horses

11:30 a.m

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

Snowboarding

1:30 p.m

NBC — FIS World Cup

Frequent channel numbers

ABC (Comcast 2; DirecTV 2)

CBS (Comcast 6; DirecTV 6)

NBC (Comcast 8; DirecTV 8)

Fox (Comcast 12; DirecTV 12)

Golf (Comcast 33; DirecTV 218)

Root (Comcast 34, 734, 1251; DirecTV 687, 688)

Root Plus (Comcast 427, 1253; DirecTV 687-1)

ESPN (Comcast 35; DirecTV 206)

ESPN2 (Comcast 36; DirecTV 209)

CNBC (Comcast 46; DirecTV 355)

truTV (Comcast 51; DirecTV 246)

TNT (Comcast 54; DirecTV 245)

TBS (Comcast 55; DirecTV 247)

USA (Comcast 58; DirecTV 242)

NFL (Comcast 400, 417; DirecTV 212)

ESPNEWS (Comcast 402; DirecTV 207)

BTN (Comcast 403; DirecTV 610)

FS1 (Comcast 408; DirecTV 219)

FS2 (Comcast 414; DirecTV 618)

Tennis (Comcast 410; DirecTV 217)

ESPNU (Comcast 411; DirecTV 208)

CBSSN (Comcast 412; DirecTV 221)

NBA (Comcast 416, 439; DirecTV 216)

NHL (Comcast 418; DirecTV 215)

MLB (Comcast 419; DirecTV 213)

Pac-12 Oregon (Comcast 420; n/a on DirecTV)

Pac-12 Network (Comcast 421, 720, 1329; n/a on DirecTV)

SEC (Comcast 425; DirecTV 611)

ACC (n/a on Comcast; DirecTV 612)