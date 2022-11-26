Sports Memories: Bricely’s basketball team was the one to beat 50 years ago – Albert Lea Tribune
Sports Memories: Bricely’s basketball team was the one to beat 50 years ago
Published 6:08 pm Friday, November 25, 2022
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
50 years
- Paul Ehrhardt’s Albert Lea wrestling team opened the season with a 34-15 win over Minneapolis Edison. Jim Pappas, Mike Poliak and Bruce Anderson won by fall for the Tigers.
- Albert Lea Tiger gymnasts Randi Wilhelm placed sixth and Kristy O’Brien ninth in the floor exercise event at the Big Nine gymnastic meet in Rochester. As a team, Coach Carolyn Parry’s team finished 2-4 on the season, which included a fifth place finish in the conference.
- With four lettermen and three starters returning, the Bricelyn Braves basketball team, under Coach Harold Pierce, were one of three pre-season favorites to win the Gopher Conference title.
- Neal Skaar’s b-squad wrestling team defeated Minneapolis Southwest 70-0, giving the team their largest winning margin in school history. Gary Serrano was one of seven Tigers to win by fall.
- The Albert Lea boys’ gymnastics team, under first-year Coach Gary Neist, opened their season with an 84.95-60.80 loss to Mankato. Tim Flugum placed first in the parallel bars for the Tigers.
15 years ago
- Albert Lea boys’ hockey Coach Roy Nystrom was selected as the Section 1A recipient of the 3M Excellence in Coaching Award in a presentation made before a Minnesota Wild game.
- The Albert Lea wrestling team was Entering the season as the ninth ranked team in Class AAA. Junior Cody Hansen was the top ranked Wrestler at 112 pounds.
- Bradon Reyerson, a 2007 Graduate of Glenville-Emmons High School had a 6-4 record while wrestling for Luther College at 174 pounds.
- Abbey Arends scored 32 points and Morgan Stadheim added 16 as the Albert Lea girls’ basketball team under Karol Hansen defeated New Ulm 66-57.
10 years ago
- Katie Schwarz made 41 saves as the Albert Lea girls’ hockey team defeated Rochester Century 3-1.
- The Albert Lea girls’ basketball team opened their season with a 48-39 loss to Waseca. Bryn Woodside scored 14 points and Megan Kortan added nine for the Tigers.
- Carlie Wagner scored 34 points and added 12 assists as the NRHEG Panthers girls’ basketball team defeated LeSueur-Henderson 98-29.