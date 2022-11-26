Sports Memories: Bricely’s basketball team was the one to beat 50 years ago – Albert Lea Tribune

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years

Paul Ehrhardt’s Albert Lea wrestling team opened the season with a 34-15 win over Minneapolis Edison. Jim Pappas, Mike Poliak and Bruce Anderson won by fall for the Tigers.

Albert Lea Tiger gymnasts Randi Wilhelm placed sixth and Kristy O’Brien ninth in the floor exercise event at the Big Nine gymnastic meet in Rochester. As a team, Coach Carolyn Parry’s team finished 2-4 on the season, which included a fifth place finish in the conference.

With four lettermen and three starters returning, the Bricelyn Braves basketball team, under Coach Harold Pierce, were one of three pre-season favorites to win the Gopher Conference title.

Neal Skaar’s b-squad wrestling team defeated Minneapolis Southwest 70-0, giving the team their largest winning margin in school history. Gary Serrano was one of seven Tigers to win by fall.