Sports Illustrated’s Never-Before-Seen Golf Photos From 2022

It was a big year for golf, and the 2022 Masters and US Open were unforgettable: Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket for his first major title, and Matt Fitzpatrick hit one of the Defining shots of the year from a fairway bunker on the 72nd hole at The Country Club to bag the US Open. Sports Illustrated Photographers shot both events, and below we share some of our favorite original images.

Scottie Scheffler, Masters Sunday

Scottie Scheffler, 2022 Masters Sunday
X164005_TK4_10270

Scottie Scheffler Pulls Away

X164005_TK3_03169

After Smith triple-bogeyed 12, Scheffler led Smith by six and Rory McIlroy by four. A Coronation was on.

Easy Being Green

Scottie Scheffler, 2022 Masters Trophy

Scheffler enjoyed the spoils of his first career major.

Will Zalatoris Contends at US Open

Will Zalatoris, 2022 US Open

Will Zalatoris played himself right into contention at The Country Club.
Will Zalatoris, 2022 US Open
Matt Fitzpatrick, 2022 US Open

Matt Fitzpatrick Emerges

X164101_TK4_00462

Fitzpatrick grabbed a one-shot lead late on Sunday, then tried to hold on.

The Shot

Matt Fitzpatrick, 72nd hole bunker, 2022 US Open

Fitzpatrick’s shot from a fairway bunker on 18 safely reached the putting surface, setting him up for a safe two-putt par.

X164101_TK4_00517

When Zalatoris failed to birdie 18, it was essentially over.

X164101_TK4_00497

Triumph, and a Near Miss

US_Open_Com_03

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrated on the 18th green Moments after Zalatoris pondered what might have been.

X164101_TK4_00546

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button