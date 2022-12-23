Sports Illustrated’s Never-Before-Seen Golf Photos From 2022

It was a big year for golf, and the 2022 Masters and US Open were unforgettable: Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket for his first major title, and Matt Fitzpatrick hit one of the Defining shots of the year from a fairway bunker on the 72nd hole at The Country Club to bag the US Open. Sports Illustrated Photographers shot both events, and below we share some of our favorite original images.

Scottie Scheffler, Masters Sunday Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Scottie Scheffler Pulls Away Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated After Smith triple-bogeyed 12, Scheffler led Smith by six and Rory McIlroy by four. A Coronation was on. Easy Being Green Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Scheffler enjoyed the spoils of his first career major. Will Zalatoris Contends at US Open Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Will Zalatoris played himself right into contention at The Country Club. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Matt Fitzpatrick Emerges Fitzpatrick grabbed a one-shot lead late on Sunday, then tried to hold on. The Shot Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Fitzpatrick’s shot from a fairway bunker on 18 safely reached the putting surface, setting him up for a safe two-putt par. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated When Zalatoris failed to birdie 18, it was essentially over. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Triumph, and a Near Miss Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Matt Fitzpatrick celebrated on the 18th green Moments after Zalatoris pondered what might have been. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated