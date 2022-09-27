Sports Illustrated Expands Golf Coverage, Acquires Morning Read

A new chapter in Sports Illustrated’s golf coverage is about to begin.

Today The Arena Group, which publishes Sports Illustrated, announced the formal acquisition of Morning Read, which was owned by Buffalo Groupe. As a reader, you may have been aware that SI.com and Morning Read have been working together as editorial partners for more than a year. That partnership turned out to be a win for both companies, but most importantly, it was a Boon for readers, because together SI and MR reached farther and deeper with coverage and created a must-read daily destination for golf enthusiasts.

