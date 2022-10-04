Sports fan gets to Hang with soccer pros

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Once he got his own soccer jersey, Milton wanted to get right to it.

This outgoing 15-year-old had a fun morning learning from the soccer pros at Phoenix Rising. Channing Chasten and Ryan Flood met up with AZFamily’s Ian Schwartz and quickly learned Milton’s got game!

“I think he can play!” Chasten said. Sports is Milton’s main thing with basketball and football always top of mind. He’s also pretty good at soccer!

Milton has empathy and a heart that wants to help. “I dunno, I just like to help people, it just makes me happy to make other people happy,” he said. One day he said he could see himself as a police officer. “I know I wasn’t always a good kid,” Milton said. “And if I see someone doing something wrong, I just tell them like ‘hey that isn’t going to get you anywhere’ and help people in general,” he said.

Milton would do well in an active family, possibly one with pets and siblings. He says he would bring love, adventure and that helping hand to any family he joins. “I keep my room clean, my shoes clean all my stuff,” he said. “I just clean around the house. I interact with the dogs or the family and whatever, helping in general. I can cook too a little bit!”

To find out how you might become a forever family for Milton or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or by emailing [email protected] You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.