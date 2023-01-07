Sports Digest: Leavitt’s Noah Carpenter wins Gatorade football award

HIGH SCHOOLS

Leavitt junior Noah Carpenter, who led the Hornets to the Class C state title, was named the Gatorade Maine Football Player of the Year on Friday.

Carpenter, a quarterback/strong safety/punter/kicker, rushed for 1,174 yards and 22 touchdowns on 108 carries. He also completed 119 of 190 passes for 2,006 yards and 27 touchdowns, converted 10 of 13 point-after kicks, ran or passed for 17 2-point conversions, and made 77 tackles on defense. He was also named the Varsity Maine Football Player of the Year.

Recent winners of the Gatorade award from Maine include Eli Soehren of Oxford Hills (2021), Wyatt Hathaway of Leavitt (2020), Zach Maturo of Bonny Eagle (2019), Anthony Bracamonte of Thornton Academy (2018) and Owen Garrard of Scarborough (2017) ).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Kory Donlin scored 27 points and Medomak Valley (6-1) rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Lincoln Academy (5-2) 64-58 in Newcastle.

Gabe Lash added 18 points for the Panthers, who outscored the Eagles 25-14 in the fourth.

Drew Hunt had 20 points and Tucker Stiles chipped in 16 for Lincoln Academy.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Addison McCormick scored 21 points and Medomak Valley (4-3) started each half fast on its way to a 54-33 win over Lincoln Academy (2-5) in Waldoboro.

Kytana Williamson finished with 10 points for Medomak Valley, which led 16-8 after one quarter and 46-23 after three quarters following a 21-6 run in the third.

Mariam DeLisle had 10 points for the Eagles.

SKIING

CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS: Mt. Blue High Graduate Emma Charles won the junior Women’s national title in the classic Sprint at the US Cross Country Ski Championships on Wednesday in Houghton, Michigan.

Charles’ winning time of 3 minutes, 42.67 seconds in the six-person final was nearly four seconds faster than runner-up Greta Hansen of the Minneapolis Ski Club.

Charles, who is from Farmington and graduated from Mt. Blue in June, finished third in her semifinal heat, from which the top three qualified for the finals. Earlier, she took second in her quarterfinal heat.

The junior divisions at the national championships are for U20 and U18 skiers.

BASKETBALL

NBA G LEAUE: Mfiondu Kabengele had his fourth double-double in five regular-season games and the Maine Celtics beat the Motor City Cruise for the second straight night, winning 112-106 at the Portland Expo.

Kabengele had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics. Denzel Valentine added 20 points and eight assists for Maine (5-0). Marial Shayok had 20 points, while JD Davison had 11 points and seven assists.

Stanley Umude scored 21 points, while Devontae Cook and Jared Rhoden each had 16 for Motor City (1-4). Keifer Sykes had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Mitchell Fossier scored in overtime as the Maine Mariners rallied to beat the Adirondack Thunder 5-4 at Cross Insurance Arena.

Maine trailed 4-2 in the third period after a goal by Adirondack’s Brandon Schultz. Tyler Hinam got Maine within one and Alex Kile tied it with 56 seconds left in regulation.

Shane Harper gave Adirondack a 1-0 lead in the first before Maine answered with goals by Alex Kile and Nate Kallen. Adirondack took the lead back on goals in the second period by Patrick Grasso and Travis Broughman.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: A nagging back injury in the Bahamas has turned into something more mysterious for Xander Schauffele, who withdrew from the Sentry Tournament of Champions and plans to get an MRI to see what’s wrong.

Schauffele, the No. 6 player in the world and a three-time winner last year on the PGA Tour, felt he couldn’t swing at full speed and stopped on the par-5 ninth hole.

TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Australian Open because of an injured right leg.

The 19-year-old from Spain wrote on social media that he got hurt “through a chance, Unnatural movement in training.”

The year’s first Grand Slam tournament begins Jan. 16 at Melbourne Park. The draw is next Thursday.

OBIT: Dick Savitt, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 1951 shortly before walking away from a tennis career at age 25, has died. He was 95.

Savitt’s son, Bob, said the 1976 inductee to the International Tennis Hall of Fame passed away at home in New York on Friday.

DAVIS CUP: Mardy Fish is out as Captain of the US Davis Cup team after the US Tennis Association said that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.”

The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a Qualifying Matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek.

SOCCER

FA CUP: Marcus Rashford scored his fifth goal in as many games after creating two others to help Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 and reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Rashford set up Antony’s early opener and saw a second-half cross turned into his own net by Conor Coady, scorer of Everton’s equaliser.

AWARD: Forward Sophia Smith was named the US Soccer Female Player of the Year after leading the national team with 11 goals and starting in a team-high 17 matches.

The 22-year-old Smith is the youngest player to win the award since Mia Hamm won it, also at 22, in 1994. Smith is also the youngest player to lead the United States in scoring since Hamm had 10 goals in 1993.

