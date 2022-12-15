Sports and The Arts are on tap at MAST this week | Key Biscayne

As the holidays quickly approach, there are loads of varsity and JV sports on the agenda this week, as well as some arts-related activities that are sure to entertain.

Thursday, December 15:

Soccer: MAST’s boy’s soccer team will play against Booker T. Washington high school.

Coffee with Captain: MAST will host its second Cup of Coffee with the Captain event from 9 to 10 am

Basketball: MAST’S Junior Varsity basketball team will be playing against Ronald Reagan High School at 3:30 pm.

Basketball: MAST’s Varsity basketball team will be playing against Ronald Reagan High School at 5 pm

Art: MAST will be hosting its annual MAST Basel at 5 pm in which Mako students’ artwork is displayed.

Showcase: MAST’s Performing Arts Club will be hosting a showcase with student performances from 5 to 8 pm

Friday, December 16:

Soccer: MAST’s boy’s soccer team will be playing against Miami Jackson Senior High School.

Soccer: MAST’s girl’s soccer team will be playing against Miami Coral Reef Senior High School.

Monday, December 19:

Guest Speaker: MAST students are invited to listen to guest speaker Richard Kem from 9:30 am to 1:40 pm

Basketball: MAST’s varsity basketball team will be playing against Westland Senior High School.

Soccer: MAST’s girl’s soccer team will be playing against Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School.

Tuesday, December 20:

Soccer: MAST’s boy’s soccer team will be playing against North Miami Beach Senior High School.

Faculty Meeting: There will be a Faculty meeting from 3:10 to 4:10 pm

Wednesday, December 21:

Soccer: MAST’s girl’s soccer team will be playing against Miami Southwest Senior High School.

Music Performance: MAST’s PTSA will be hosting a holiday cookie event alongside a steel pan performance at 10 am

Basketball: MAST’s junior varsity basketball team will be playing against JC Bermudez Doral Senior High School.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.

To read the last “This Week at MAST,” click here.