Sportradar Supplies Data Support for 41 Total NFL, College Football Games During Opening Weekend

As the sports calendar heads into the fall, Sportradar is supporting both college and professional football broadcasts this year. Throughout both seasons, Sportradar will provide millions of stats, thousands of pieces of content and hundreds of broadcasts for the upcoming college and professional football season to Broadcasters like CBS Sports and FOX.

In the National Football League, 13 of 16 broadcasts in Week 1 Featured solutions from Sportradar. This included 200 questions being fielded by their research team. On the Collegiate side, the company was a part of 28 broadcasts and also fielded 200 questions.

In total, the company will be involved in graphics, pregame notes, and research for 41 games over the first few weekends. For example, the research team has fielded more than 400 questions over this time.

As for marketing, fans were exposed to Sportradar powered advertisements in 20 different states, and newly regulated Ontario, Canada. The ads were served across screens inside and outside the home as well as on some of the biggest social media platforms, hitting fans while they watched games at home, at restaurants, on the way into stadiums, and as they interacted with their friends.