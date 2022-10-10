Sporting News pegs Boston Celtics’ Al Horford as NBA’s ninth-best power forward for 2022-23

As we inch closer to the 2022-23 regular season, the annual exercise of ranking everything that isn’t nailed down continues in the NBA media as is the custom ahead of Opening Night, and starting Boston Celtics power forward Al Horford can’t Escape the assessment of Sporting News’ Stephen Noh in his latest positional rankings for the 4 around the league.

But Horford might not want to anyway given Noh sees the Florida product as the ninth-best swingman in the Association, checking ahead of names on the come-up like Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Horford looked like he might be close to done a few years ago, but he revitalized his career at age 35 with the Celtics,” writes the S/N analyst. “He’s an extremely high-feel defender, and he guards stars like Antetokounmpo as well as anyone else in the league.”

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

“Horford has also become a good 3-point shooter in the back half of his career,” adds Noh. “He hit an absurd 48% of his 3-pointers in the 2022 NBA Playoffs and has canned 36% of his 3-point attempts for his career.”

