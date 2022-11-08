Spooky, Sexy, and Sentimental: Street Style this Harvard Halloweekend | Arts

Long-awaited Halloweekend has quickly come and gone, bringing with it the expected tricks, treats, and fashion feats that form a Cornerstone of this fall’s fearsome festivities. Students from Harvard Yard to the Quad took this once-a-year opportunity to show off their costumes and make-up skills. This Halloween Featured both bold, creative costumes and fresh takes on familiar classics, with a notable emphasis on the nostalgic. Keep scrolling for a small selection of this weekend’s scary style.

“Never sleep again… unless you’re in Quincy House,” said Mestre, in her Freddy Krueger costume. Given this dream demon’s house pride, Quincy House may just be better than a crucifix to protect you this Halloween. Classic Horror never dies — nor does it sleep.

Estela S. Millan ’25 and Sandro K. Ansari ’25 (University of Massachusetts Amherst) as Sally and Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” By Courtesy of Aiden J. Bowers

To quote Sally from the classic Tim Burton film, “I sense there is something in the wind.” Whether it’s the impending doom of the second round of midterms or just the brisk New England fall air, at least for this weekend, the Pumpkin King and his queen can scare away our sorrows.

It’s not Halloween without a vampire or two roaming the streets. This gothic, blood-smeared look remains a favorite from year to year, and it’s not hard to see why.

For this artist, her face was her canvas. “Halloween is the perfect time for artists to show off their abilities,” said Wiesenbauer, reflecting on her surreal skeleton makeup.

Dressed as Margaret, the Ghost that haunts the Cabot Library suite, she posed for pictures with fellow quadlings at Semper Corpse, a Cabot House-sponsored Halloween Carnival on the Quad Lawn. Her costume was filled with house spirit — in more ways than one.

Given their backgrounds in engineering, swimming, and finance, respectively — don’t think too hard about the last one — the costumes, Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades came as a natural fit for this friend group.

Bana M. Almoussa ’24, Solene P. Aubert ’24, and Kait E. Bootz ’24 as Kim Possible, Ron Stoppable, and Shego By Courtesy of Aiden J. Bowers

Singing the “Kim Possible” theme song — “Call me, beep me if you wanna reach me, when you wanna page me, it’s okay” — Almoussa, Aubert, and Bootz paid Homage to the early 2000s in their group costume.

Representing the luscious imagery of Studio Ghibli, this Howl costume from “Howl’s Moving Castle” brings us all back to a simpler time.

Alma H. ​​Conway ’23, Olivia Ma ’26, and Andrew L. Osborn (Carnegie Mellon University) as Lavagirl, Kim Possible, and a Minion By Courtesy of Aiden J. Bowers

Some like it hot while others prefer the Innocence of childhood, but Conway isn’t satisfied with one or the other. Lavagirl from “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl” continued the theme of early 2000s nostalgia, as does Ma, the second Kim Possible of the evening.

“I’ve always been a huge Beatles fan,” said Bartel, and it shows. With kaleidoscope glasses and Diamonds painted on her cheeks, this “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” costume may take the spot of most creative this Halloweekend, and John, Paul, George, and Ringo would certainly approve.