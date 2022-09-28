Spokane painter Mel McCuddin passes away at the age of 89 | Arts & Culture | Spokane | The Pacific Northwest Inlander

M

, standing at least 6 feet, 2 inches tall, yet by all accounts he never made anyone feel small. Instead, the artist talked softly and carried a big paintbrush, so-to-speak, letting his canvasses say plenty.

Surrounded by artwork and his loving family, McCuddin passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 25 after a brief but rapid decline in health. He was 89.

Throughout his long life, McCuddin created a compelling universe of figures — humans, animals, birds, fish — emerging from glowing backgrounds with titles ranging from humor to irony.

“Top of the Food Chain” for a painting of a shark. “Flag Day” for an image of a wide, squarish man with a small head and striped shorts. Most of the time, however, McCuddin’s titles provided little clue as to what the paintings really meant, which may be one reason his work has been so popular.

Extremely popular, says Sue Bradley, owner of the former Tinman Gallery. Along with the late Harold Balazs (who died in 2017), McCuddin was “one of the few artists in our region that could generate a buying frenzy at a show’s opening,” she notes.

McCuddin didn’t seek publicity or opportunities to talk about his work, but obliged when asked, like when The Art Spirit Gallery staged a panel discussion about Balazs, McCuddin’s lifelong friend.

I Interviewed McCudden several times over the years, most recently in 2021 for an Inlander Health & Home article, finding the Spokane Valley he shared with wife Gloria full of artwork from local and regional artists. It hung on the wall alongside McCuddin’s own work, travel mementos and drawings by the couple’s grandchildren.

When students at a Coeur d’Alene arts-focused elementary school fundraised to purchase one of McCuddin’s paintings, they stopped by to visit with the kids. When he found out I had purchased one of his paintings, McCuddin sent me a local writer’s book featuring his painting on the cover. KSPS television producer Scott McKinnon, who met the McCuddins in 2021 while profiling him for Northwest Profilessays McCuddin was “one of the most engaging and unassuming” people he’d ever interviewed.

McKinnon was also impressed by “Mel’s Enduring relationship with his wife Gloria,” to whom he was married for 68 years.

