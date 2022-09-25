Spokane begins $4M Pond filtration project, including improved disc golf course | Local

Spokane – The City of Spokane reports that construction has begun on the Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility and the work necessitates the Sept. 26 closure of the Downriver Disc Golf Course and the TJ Meenach watercraft access area.

The $4 million project includes the construction of 10 Ponds that will treat and infiltrate stormwater flowing from north Spokane. The Ponds will be located at the disc golf site and Downriver Park and treat up to 11 million gallons each day that currently enter the Spokane River.

Design plans involve protecting the health of the river by keeping trees of significance and replacing areas of thin and declining trees with pines and native plants.

“When it is time to do work underground, our team looks for opportunities to improve above ground amenities,” said Public Works Director Marlene Feist in a press release. “This is a win, win for our community that benefits our quality of life and the environment.”

“We are really excited to be able to deliver an upgraded Disc Golf Course for the growing sport and its participants as well as an enhanced experience for people accessing the river at the TJ Meenach launch and take-out,” stated Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones in the release.

In addition to improving river health, the project will deliver a renovated disc golf course with 18 new holes and two new paved parking lots with more than 40 stalls. There will also be an informational kiosk, improved trail access, and an upgrade to the watercraft access area along with a new paved lot that accommodates trailers.

Access to both the disc golf course and watercraft access area will reopen in June 2023.