Split Top Duo to Make Marner a Better Goal Scorer

The Toronto Maple Leafs have arguably the best first-line in the NHL.

There is no doubt that Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have excellent chemistry, and that the Toronto Maple Leafs benefit immensely from it.

However, as good as they are, each player is an MVP candidate in their own right. Each player could drive a line and make the Leafs even harder to play against.

Auston Matthews was paired with Nylander when he broke into the league, while Mitch Marner was on Tavares’ wing for the captain’s best NHL season. Reverting back to those lines wouldn’t hurt the team, and it may help them by making Mitch Marner shoot more.

Marner has only 2 goals this year and his shots-per-game are down from last year. Marner could score 50 goals in the NHL. But he looks to pass to Matthews too often, and isn’t the Threat he could be.

A line change could fix that.

Toronto Maple Leafs Can’t Keep Making The Same Mistake

Of course, you can argue there’s some merit to keeping them together as they’ll eventually find their form and that they’re just slumping at the moment, unfortunately at the same time.

However, perhaps there’s more to it and opposition teams have got them worked out. Perhaps it’s time to change up their linemates and adjust to the threat.

You could make logical arguments for putting Nicholas Robertson on the opposite wing with Nylander and Matthews for offensive-zone draws. A second shooting threat could really trouble defenses, although that line would likely get caved in on defense.

Likewise, there’s some value to the idea of ​​promoting Zach Aston-Reese to line up with Tavares and Marner. He may offer zero Offensive value, but when he’s playing to his level, he brings a hard-working nature that might hopefully rub off.

This could allow a better player lower in the lineup, create more balance, and help the Leafs win games when their top lines are cold.

There’s all manner of swaps you could make and while Aston-Reese is clearly a bottom-six forward, he might be the best way to provide the balance that is needed up top.

In the meantime, such moves give Michael Bunting a chance to find himself. He seems to be deeply mired in a sophomore slump that few might’ve predicted after such a break-out campaign with Marner and Matthews last year.

The Leafs seem to have pulled out of their early season tailspin, their players are all coming in around a point-per-game and the goals will come for this team no matter what. But Converting Marner into more of a goal scoring threat by taking him away from Matthews might really help this team turn the corner.