“Spiritual Aspect of Golf Comes In When”: Surfing Isn’t the Only Sport American Legend Kelly Slater Has An Intimate Relationship With

The 11x World Surfer League Champion, Kelly Slater, loves to ride in the wildness of the water wave. However, surfing isn’t the only sport the water champion has been linked to.

Away from the ferocity of the waves, he sometimes prefers the Serenity of the golf course. The surfing star inclines towards the calm of the gentleman’s game.

Kelly Slater opens up about what he feels about golf

In October 2022, Kelly Slater appeared in the third Episode of “On the road with Iona”. The channel broadcasts golf videos featuring various famous entities from around the world. In this video, Kelly Slater sheds light on his connection with golf.

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – OCTOBER 01: Kelly Slater is pictured during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns, on October 01, 2022, in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

The renowned American Surfer shares a spiritual bond with the sport. He feels that the thrill along with the calmness that the game provides sometimes cannot be explained in words. He added that the right way to enjoy the game is to relish every moment of it and feel the shot. Unable to choose the right words to express himself, Slater said that sometimes it doesn’t make sense, but one can feel it.

“The spiritual aspect of golf comes in when you just feel the shot. When you hit it, that’s like the Essence of golf when you are putting and you see the line on the ground. Even sometimes when it doesn’t make sense, you just feel the shot or you see this line..,Slater said. “I think it’s just when you feel the golf game is when it’s like the spiritual side for me,” they added.

Other Athletes who love golf

Kelly Slater isn’t the only one related to the water world who enjoys playing this sport. Another star who has been spotted on the golf course is the world-class skier, Nate Roberts. In 2009, he was ranked 6th in the world, along with Brett Hull, on the “Celebrity Golfers” ranking list by Golf Digest.

Adding to this list is the renowned Olympian Michael Phelps. Phelps has been vocal about his love for golf even before his retirement. His craze for the sport is such that the star was once ready to trade his Olympic Bronze medals to learn a few golf tricks. Well, at least he held back the gold medals. Phelps was a part of team USA in the ICON series golf tournament.

This gentleman’s game has charmed many more athletes.