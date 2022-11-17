Spinitar’s Eighth Annual Golf for Hope Sets New Charity Record

Spinitar, a Solutionz Inc. company, announced that the eighth annual Spinitar Golf for Hope raised a record-breaking $142,000 for City of Hope, Orange County, a non-profit cancer research facility that provides treatments and cures for life-threatening diseases.

On November 7, 2022, Spinitar Hosted a sold-out event attended by AV industry professionals, customers, family and friends at Yorba Linda Country Club for a day of fun and fundraising. The special event, held each year on behalf of City of Hope honors efforts to bring hope and understanding to those impacted by cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses.

“After eight years and nearly $1 million raised, I am constantly inspired and humbled by the unmatched passion and commitment of our participants, sponsors, volunteers, and Spinitarians,” says Andy Ishii, director of corporate philanthropy, at City of Hope. “Despite some ‘questionable’ weather, Golfers showed up in full force and helped us set another record-breaking fundraising event.”

A Worthy Fundraising Event

Guests in attendance got to participate in several contest holes, including a mega put, a closest-to-the-pin and a longest-drive contest. Players also experienced a Cannonball Launcher and had their shot at winning a 2023 Jaguar F-PACE, Sponsored by Rusnak Jaguar of Anaheim Hills. Additionally, Crestron, a diamond sponsor, alongside Jay and Kris Rogina, held the Drive for Hope challenge. This allowed Golfers the chance to play from Rogina’s tee shot in exchange for a donation. The challenge earned the Charity $6,000.

Preceding the golf activities, guests attended a cocktail and dinner reception. Here, special guest speaker, Todd Kennedy, shared his experience living with Multiple Myeloma. Although the journey hasn’t been easy, he’s hopeful that through treatments such as immunotherapy, chemo, radiation and a Stem cell transplant, he’ll be able to get to the Deepest remission level.

As part of the dinner reception, there was a raffle and silent auction. With more than $30,000 worth of donations from supporting businesses, guests could be the highest bidder or a lucky winner. Items varied from vacation getaways, beach bundles, sporting events, technology, beauty supplies and more.

This year’s Celebrity guest hosts included Andy Buckley, best known for his role on The OfficeJJ Thomas, a snowboard Olympic medalist and Coach for the US Men’s Snowboard Team, and Toby Miller, a Champion and rising snowboard phenomenon.

“Golf for Hope is always my favorite day of the year at Spinitar.” adds Jeff Irvin, Spinitar founder and principal. “The Synergy on the day of is remarkable and a clear testament to the impact cancer has had on so many people’s lives. It’s evident that our guests are just as passionate about finding a Cure as we are; and we’re so grateful for the continued support of our customers, partners, family and friends.”