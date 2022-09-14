Spikeball will be allowed in Richmond Parks

Spikeball will be permitted, despite park staff initially placing signs at two Parks to protect the surface from the four-person sport

It appears that Spikeball has not been banned, after all, in certain Parks in Richmond.

The Richmond News reported on Tuesday how the city’s Parks department was being branded killjoys after signs were placed at Brighouse and King George Parks prohibiting the four-person activity, which requires some volleyball skills where your team has to “spike” a small ball off a two-foot wide trampoline.

The City of Richmond initially told the News that the signs were put up to protect the grass fields from excessive wear and tear caused in small areas by the rapid and repetitive movements in Spikeball.

However, it appears that the proper process for limiting use of the fields was not followed and that the signs banning Spikeball should, in fact, not have gone up.

City spokesperson Clay Adams did say that park staff are still asking Spikeball participants to consider using more discreet and outlying parts of any grass fields or use artificial turf areas.

The reaction to the ban earlier in the week on the social media platform Reddit was less than understanding.

“It’s a damn field in a public park not an expensive Persian rug… it’s meant to be used and will have wear and tear,” wrote one Reddit user.

While another commented that the ban was “like my grandparents ‘good furniture’ in the off-limits living room.”