Spikeball officially introduced on Lee’s campus — Lee Clarion

Lee students have intermittently played Spikeball on campus for several years, but now the Lee University Spikeball Club regularly brings people together to learn the sport and have fun.

Jacob Dohmeier and Austin Howell, the club’s president and vice president respectively, are the two who initially came up with the idea for a spikeball club. Their goal is for people to come out and meet other students who enjoy playing the same sport that they love.

“We found a passion for playing Spikeball as soon as we came to college,” said Dohmeier. “We had played in high school, but discovered the competitive scene once we entered as freshmen. We loved the opportunity that it provided.”

Juniors Will Dean and Sydney Long are the two other officers of the club. They played with Dohmeier and Howell frequently during their freshman year.

“It got a little too crowded for our one net as more and more people started showing up,” said Dean.

Long, the only female officer, grew up with older brothers who always challenged her to bring out her competitive side.

“I’m excited to be in the position I’m in within the club in order to hopefully encourage the women on campus to get involved in Spikeball as well,” said Long. “It has been predominantly male, so it was exciting to see more girls come out Thursday night to participate and have fun!”