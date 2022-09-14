Spikeball off-limits at Richmond park

City says the four-person, non-contact activity is causing too much damage in specific areas of Brighouse Park

The City of Richmond’s Parks department is being branded killjoys after blowing the whistle on a specific recreational sport in one of its parks.

As of this week, the relatively new, non-contact pastime of Spikeball is prohibited in Brighouse Park, close to city hall at No. 3 Road and Granville Avenue.

The park boasts a kids baseball diamond and a small-sided soccer field.

But there is apparently no room at the inn for Spikeball, a four-person activity with volleyball skills, where your team has to “spike” a small ball off a two-foot wide trampoline in the hopes of it evading your opponents.

Spikeball deterrent done to protect field: City

When asked about the decision, city spokesperson Clay Adams said there was no “official ban” on Spikeball, but the signage is there to try to protect the surface from constant wear and tear in small spaces.

“…Spikeball is causing localized damage to the grass in an area that, because of the Park’s location, is in high demand by user groups,” said Adams.

‘We are simply asking people not to play Spikeball at Brighouse because the field cannot handle the type of wear we are seeing with it. Ongoing damage means closing the actual field area which then prevents use by everyone.”

The activity requires short, sharp movements and is often played by people wearing cleats.

But the reaction to the Prohibition on the social media platform Reddit was less than understanding.

“It’s a damn field in a public park not an expensive Persian rug… it’s meant to be used and will have wear and tear,” wrote one Reddit user.

While another commented that the ban was “like my grandparents ‘good furniture’ in the off-limits living room.”