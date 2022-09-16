Spikeball Increases in Popularity

CHARLOTTE, NC — A sport created in 1989 is making a major comeback.

What You Need To Know Roundnet, or Spikeball, was created in the 1980s but it’s becoming more popular now

Charlotte now has a Spikeball club called “Charlotte Roundnet”

The group hosts pickup games and tournaments

Games of Roundnet, commonly known as Spikeball, are taking place in some parks and are now featured on sports channels.

The sport combines elements from volleyball and four square.

Back in September, Aden Smith, Haile Etters, and two others decided to start a recreational club called “Charlotte Roundnet”.

The idea came about after Smith realized the closest place to play competitively was Raleigh.

“I wanted to make it closer. By that way, we can have more competitive pickups, more tournaments here,” Smith says.

The group now has 30 members and counting.

Etters says the Pandemic may have helped with the surge.

“I think definitely people started venturing out to it more because it was an outside game and you do stay, for the most part, six feet [apart]. I guess the Pandemic helped it grow a little, but I still think that people would play before,” Etters says.

UNC Charlotte sophomore Dan Collins went to one of the Charlotte Roundnet pickup games.

“I definitely will be coming more because it’s just good to run some good games,” Collins says.

He’s part of the university’s Spikeball club.

“This is my little taste of sports and athletics that I didn’t really get to take with me to college from high school,” Collins says.

Smith also likes the competitiveness of the game and hopes one day he can play professionally.

“I started this club to grow awareness of the sport and show my passion and love for the sport,” Smith says.

While the group has grown, Smith says the Pandemic may have also prevented people from joining because they’re nervous about getting sick.

In the past, those who attended wore masks, but that has changed. Now, the participants just try to remain six feet apart.

There are other Spikeball Clubs in the state, including the Raleigh Roundnet Club. Universities such as UNC Chapel Hill and NC State also have clubs.