Spieth Shocker: Watch Jordan Miss With Backhanded Tap-In

You can never really sit comfortably when you’re watching Jordan Spieth in action, and it seems nothing has changed as he made his seasonal debut at the CJ Cup.

Spieth started in full Spieth style with an up-and-down from some television cables at his opening hole of the new season.

The three-time Major winner’s round included a Nightmare triple bogey, but the main event of the day came on the par-four 16th as Spieth Somehow made a complete mess of a tap-in for par.

The 29-year-old Texan inexplicably went for the back-handed attempt from 16 inches, with his left-handed stroke failing to get the ball to drop.

I mean that’s just pathetic lol pic.twitter.com/VP2U73gcU4October 20, 2022 See more

Commentator Trevor Immelman summed it up nicely with a simple: “Oh no Jordan” as the ball sailed by the hole to see yet another stroke dropped.

It was a maddening mistake from one of the true entertainers in golf as he carded an opening round of 75 at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina.

Spieth being Spieth, he knocked in his bogey putt, made par on 17 and then stuck in a birdie on the last as he finished at four over and a full 10 shots off the lead.

All in all Spieth had three birdies, four bogeys and that triple bogey on the front nine that really cost him any chance in his first PGA Tour event of the season.

Although the left-handed swipe came in for plenty of criticism, Spieth was still praised for sticking around after what will have been a bitterly disappointing round to sign autographs for his Legion of fans at the course.

After two months away from the PGA Tour, at least Spieth hasn’t lost any of the magic that makes him such a draw – with the good, the bad, the sublime and the ridiculous all on show.

Pulled drives, miraculous escapes, a triple bogey, a mental brain fade and the character to respond – finished off with the class to stick around for the fans.

And that’s all after just one round of his new season. Jordan Spieth looks like he’ll be box office viewing once again this season.