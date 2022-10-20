Spiders see Stellar demand for Men’s Basketball tickets

RICHMOND, Va. – Three weeks before the season opens, Spider fans are already lining up to see the 2022 Atlantic 10 Champions defend their title in the Robins Center this season. A year after Richmond Athletics sold more than 3,300 men’s basketball season tickets, the greatest number on record in program history, UR is close to matching last year’s record.

Approximately 93 percent of last year’s season tickets have been renewed for 2022-23, marking the second straight year with a renewal rate above 90 percent. Richmond Athletics is closing in on last year’s record less than one month before the Spiders open their season at home against VMI on November 7.

“So much has changed since we last played at the Robins Center,” said Spiders Coach Chris Mooney . “It will be great to be back playing in front of our fans and families as the Defending conference champions. I’m also excited for a new generation of Spiders to experience the Robins Center, which I think has one of the best gameday atmospheres in the A-10 or anywhere else.”

Richmond’s 2022-23 home schedule includes 16 games against Atlantic 10 rivals and some of the nation’s best mid-major programs. Highlights include visits from Northern Iowa (November 11), Wichita State (November 17), and Drake (December 10) along with conference matchups against Saint Louis (February 21), Loyola Chicago (February 11 on ESPNU), and VCU in the Richmond Area Honda Dealers Capital City Classic (January 20 on ESPN2).

Season tickets, mini plans, and single-game tickets are on sale now at spides.us/mbbtix and 1-877-SPIDER1. Details on gameday promotions and other activities will be released soon.