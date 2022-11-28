Spiders prepare for first football trip to California. Why going to Sacramento State?

The University of Richmond’s first football trip to California comes with a postseason drumroll.

The Spiders head into the second round of the FCS Playoffs and will be the guests of second-seeded Sacramento State (11-0), a school of 31,300 with a team that won 41-10 at Colorado State in September.

The Spiders (9-3) earned this far-flung assignment by eliminating Davidson 41-0 Saturday in the first round at Robins Stadium, and if you’re wondering why Richmond will travel 2,783 miles to California for an FCS playoff game, the direct answer is, “That’s how the bracket set up.”

It’s a national, 24-team tournament that includes eight seeds that earned first-round byes, and each starts the Playoffs at home. Only two of the eight seeds – No. 5 William & Mary and No. 8 Holy Cross – are in the east, so some first-round winners are required to head west.

Delaware, for instance, plays at top-seeded South Dakota State Saturday.

“We’re super-excited, super-blessed to be in this position, the first time (in the playoffs) since 2016, playing in big games like this,” said UR linebacker Tristan Wheeler, a first team All-CAA selection. “We’re just going to approach it the same way we do every week and go out there and hope for the best.”

Richmond, which has played football since 1881 without a date in California, visits Sacramento State, Champion of the Big Sky Conference for three consecutive years, at 5 pm (EST) Saturday.

“We’ll be excited,” said sixth-year UR Coach Russ Huesman. “We’ll leave Thursday late afternoon and get out there a day early, kind of get acclimated, practice out there… It should be fun. I know they’re going to have a great football team.”

Huesman classified West Coast FCS football as “excellent … good teams, good players.” That Hornets’ win at Colorado State caught his eye, Huesman said.

The Spiders have come close to traveling as far as a game. In 2016, UR won in the FCS second round at North Dakota on Dec. 3, and then visited Eastern Washington for a quarterfinal matchup on Dec. 10. Eastern Washington is located in Cheney, Wash., which is 2,598 miles from Richmond. EWU beat UR 38-0.

Regarding this trip to Sacramento, Huesman said, “It’s going to be a four-hour flight. Some of these teams that are traveling maybe … have a five- or six-hour bus ride. So, realistically, a four-hour flight is like a four-hour bus ride … without traffic.”

Davidson made its third consecutive FCS playoff appearance, and fifth-year Coach Scott Abell after Saturday’s loss at UR said he saw Spiders’ strength that could make them a Threat as the FCS tournament unfolds.

“We’ve not had a team do this to us,” said Abell. “We haven’t fared well in the playoffs, but we haven’t had a team do this to us really since I’ve been at Davidson as far as really containing us the way they contained our run game and be as efficient as they were on offense.

“I think they’ve got a lot of momentum going forward.”

Abell noted that the Spiders have a quarterback, VMI Graduate Reece Udinski, with great understanding of the team’s Offensive system and a defense whose players feature speed.

“And I think those kinds of things really pay off,” said Abell.