Spiders Net Two Unanswered Goals for First A-10 Win

FAIRFAX, Va. – The University of Richmond Women’s soccer team netted two unanswered goals Sunday evening to pick up its first Atlantic 10 win of the season. Richmond broke its five-game scoring drought and nine-game winless streak en route to defeating George Mason 2-1 on the road.

With the win, the Spiders improve to 2-8-3 overall and 1-3-2 in conference play this season while Mason drops to 1-9-4 (0-4-2 A-10).

Junior defender Casey Merz kept Mason off the board early with a sliding stop to help cover for the goalkeeper Taylor Montague but the Patriots would ultimately get on the board first with a goal off a corner kick in the 15th minute.

Shortly after, Richmond converted on a corner of its own as Emma Coleman sent it in to Emma Shields who headed it in for her first-career goal and the equalizer in the 36thth minute.

Montague got a touch on a shot to deflect it up off the crossbar in the 43rd minute to keep things even at 1-1 going into halftime.

In the 67thth minute, Hannah Antonick sent a ball up the field and Coleman beat out two Mason Defenders to gain possession and ripped it right past the Patriot goalkeeper to give the Spiders the lead. The goal was her first of the season and proved to be the game-winner.

The Spiders held the edge in most statistical categories on the night, outshooting the Patriots 12-10 with six of those on goal versus Mason’s four, alongside eight Corners compared to Mason’s five.

Up next, the Spiders return home to host La Salle Thursday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is set for 4 pm from President’s Field.

