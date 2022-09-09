Spiders Concede Three Second-Half Goals in Loss to Old Dominion

Next Game: at High Point 9/11/2022 | 1 p.m Sept. 11 (Sun) / 1 p.m at High Point History

RICHMOND, Va. – After a solid first half performance defensively, the Richmond Spiders conceded three goals in the second half against Old Dominion Thursday night at President’s Field. Richmond fell 3-0 to the Monarchs to drop to 1-4-1 on the season.

The two teams entered Halftime knotted up at 0-0, and Spider goalkeeper Taylor Montague had already surpassed her season-high save mark after the first 45 minutes of play. She collected three more saves in the second half for a total of 10, one shy of tying her career-high.

“I have to give full credit to Old Dominion. They executed their game plan for 90 minutes. We only executed our game plan in the first 45 minutes,” said head Coach Marty Beall . “We will continue to learn and grow together as we prepare for a tough road match at High Point.”

Old Dominion broke through two minutes into the second half before doubling its lead in the 61stSt minute and adding the third goal in the 79thth minute, with the last two goals coming unassisted.

The Spiders head out on the road this weekend for a Matchup at High Point Sunday at 1 pm

— UR —