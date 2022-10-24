Spiders announce regional TV broadcasts for men’s basketball home games

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond men’s basketball team announced regional television broadcasts for 11 home games during the 2022-23 season Monday.

Richmond will open its season with a pair of games during the week of November 7, hosting VMI on November 7 at 7 PM and Northern Iowa on November 11 at 7 PM. Both games will be televised on MASN2 as well as streamed digitally on ESPN+.

MASN will broadcast five more Spiders home games over the course of the season, including November 17 vs Wichita State (MASN), December 13 vs Fairleigh Dickinson (MASN), January 17 vs Rhode Island (MASN2), February 1 vs St. Bonaventure ( MASN2), and February 21 vs Saint Louis (MASN).

Three games from the Robins Center will be televised regionally on NBC Sports Washington, beginning with UR’s home game vs Drake on December 10. NBC Sports Washington will also show Richmond taking on Bucknell on December 21 and Duquense on January 7.

Richmond’s December 28 game vs. Coppin State will be broadcast on CBS 6 WTRV-TV.

All Spiders home games that won’t appear on national television will also be available via ESPN+.

Television Broadcast Information for 2022-23 Spider Men’s Basketball Home Games

Nov. 7 vs. VMI – MASN2, ESPN+

Nov. 11 vs. Northern Iowa – MASN2, ESPN+

Nov. 17 vs. Wichita State – MASN, ESPN+

December 10 vs. Drake – NBC Sports Washington, ESPN+

December 13 vs Fairleigh Dickinson – MASN, ESPN+

December 21 vs Bucknell – NBC Sports Washington, ESPN+

December 28 vs. Coppin State – CBS 6, ESPN+

Jan. 4 vs. George Washington – ESPN+

Jan. 7 vs Duquesne – NBC Sports Washington, ESPN+

Jan. 17 vs. Rhode Island – MASN2, ESPN+

Jan. 20 vs. VCU – ESPN2

February 1 vs. St. Bonaventure – MASN2, ESPN+

February 5 vs. Fordham – USA Network

February 11 vs. Loyola Chicago – ESPNU

February 21 vs. Saint Louis – MASN, ESPN+

March 4 vs George Mason – USA Network