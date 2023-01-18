Spider Soccer Announces 2023 Signing Class

RICHMOND, Va. — Head Coach Adam Denton announced the members of Spider Soccer’s 2023 signing class Wednesday. The seven-member class is Denton’s first at Richmond since he joined the Spiders in December following a successful coaching career at Davidson.

“I’m very happy to add this incoming group to our current roster,” said Denton. “They have demonstrated through the recruiting process that they value high academics and have the dedication needed to succeed at the Division I level. I am looking forward to having each of them add quality and depth to our current roster.”

Each member of Richmond’s signing class garnered All-Conference honors during their prep careers, with multiple members of the class winning state titles and earning spots on All-State teams. Below is additional information on each member of Richmond Soccer’s Class of 2023:

Brinkley Douglas – Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)

• Four-year varsity starter

• All-Conference selection

• Member of Eclipse Select ECNL soccer club

• National Honors Society member

Isabella Ellison – New Hanover High School (Wilmington, NC)

• Nation’s 13th-ranked goalkeeper (Top Drawer Soccer)

• Two-time 4A All-Region selection, Two-time All-Conference selection

• 2022 Coastal Preps Defensive Player of the Year

• Member of Wilmington Hammerheads ECNL

• Ranks in top 4 percent of high school class

Gwen Howell – Mars Area High School (Mars, Pa.)

• Two-time ECNL All-Conference honoree

• Three-time PIAA AAA state Champion

• All-District, All-Section, All-Region, and All-State selection

• Four-year varsity starter and two-time Captain

• Member of Pittsburgh Riverhounds ECNL

• Member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, German National Honor Society

Kathryn Lennon – Seven Lakes High (Katy, Tex.)

• Two-time All-District selection

• District Defensive MVP

• Second Team All-State selection

• Member of Houston Dash GA

• Member of National Merit Scholarship Program, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society

Alex Reigle – Madison High School (Madison, NJ)

• Three-time All-Conference and All-County selection

• Third Team All-State selection

• Four-year varsity basketball player and two-year varsity lacrosse player

• Member of STA soccer club

• Member of National Honor Society and Italian National Honor Society

Cam Sicard – Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC)

• Two-time All-Conference, All-Region, and All-State selection

• Two-time state champion

• Two-year varsity captain

• Member of Charlotte Soccer Academy ECNL

• Member of National Honor Society

Bella Walls – Geneva High School (Geneva, Ill.)

• All-Conference and All-Sectional selection

• Named to the Kane County All-Area Team

• Member of Chicago Soccer Academy

• Academic All-Conference selection

• Named to Honor Roll and High Honor Roll