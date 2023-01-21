Spezia vs. Roma: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, start time, TV channel

Serie A Returns to action Sunday on Paramount+.

Who’s Playing

Roma @ Spezia

Current Records: Roma 10-4-4; Spezia 4-6-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 pm ET

When: Sunday at 12 pm ET

Where: Stadio Alberto Picco
TV: Paramount+

Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Championsa daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, Picks and more.

What to Know

Spezia have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Roma and are hoping to record their first win against them since May of 2021. Spezia will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Roma at Stadio Alberto Picco. Despite the trouble winning, Spezia have kept their last nine contests to within a goal, so Roma should be prepared for a fight.

Spezia lost to Torino back in April of 2022, but they didn’t allow Torino the same Satisfaction on Sunday. Things were close when the Little Eagles and the Bull clashed, but the Little Eagles ultimately edged out the opposition 1-0.

Meanwhile, Roma left their first game against Fiorentina on Sunday this season happy. The Yellow and Reds walked away with a 2-0 win over the Purples. Fiorentina can consider this Payback for the 2-0 loss they dealt Roma the last time the teams played each other in May of 2022.

Their wins bumped Spezia to 4-6-8 and Roma to 10-4-4. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

Odds

Roma are a solid favorite against Spezia, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -126 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

