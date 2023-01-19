Spencertown Academy awarded $30,000 by New York State Council on the Arts | Local Announcements
SPENCERTOWN — Spencertown Academy Arts Center announced a grant award totaling $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State’s historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.
Governor Kathy Hochul said, “As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties. This year’s historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the Pandemic and set the course for a Stronger future.”
.