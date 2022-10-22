Spencer shows in ‘Art in the Stacks’ at Stockton Springs library

STOCKTON SPRINGS — Works by artist Anne Spencer are on display in an “Art in the Stacks” exhibition at the Stockton Springs Community Library from Monday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Dec. 22. The library hosts a Meet & Greet with the artist Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 am to 1 pm All are welcome.

Spencer moved to Maine in 1972. While working as an Occupational therapist at EMMC in Bangor, she also painted and exhibited with the Bangor Art Society. She received a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from Wilson College and a Master of Arts in the Interdisciplinary Program of Liberal Studies at the University of Maine, Orono. Along with her painting career, she has taught classes in watercolor and art history at Belfast Senior College.

Spencer’s art has had a strong connection to SSCL as she was a long-time member of the Weekly painting group at the library. She was the first artist to exhibit her work to help support the SSCL Endowment fund and she helped to launch the library’s Pie & Art Festival, which will celebrate its 10th year in 2023. A percentage of any sales in the exhibition will benefit the SSCL Endowment fund.

The exhibition is on view during regular library open hours. For hours and more information, visit stocktonspringslibrary.org or call 207-567-4147.

