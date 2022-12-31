Spencer Rattler Speaks With Media After Loss For South Carolina Football

After an incredible stretch of performances against Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season, quarterback Spencer Rattler and the offense could not muster enough on Friday afternoon against a stingy Notre Dame defense that held the Gamecocks to just 14 Offensive points.

In the postgame madness, the Arizona native withstood the microphones stacked in front of him and answered questions about the game and the season.

