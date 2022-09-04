Spencer Rattler scores his first touchdown

COLUMBIA — Spencer Rattler is officially on the board as a South Carolina Gamecock.

Rattler, a transfer from Oklahoma, scored his first touchdown at Williams-Brice Stadium in the Gamecocks’ home opener against Georgia State on Saturday.

After starting off the second half with an interception, Rattler marched South Carolina down the field on the following drive. He completed a 16-yard pass to running back Marshawn Lloyd for the touchdown, then rushed in the two-point conversion to give South Carolina a 20-14 lead in the third quarter.

In the first half, Rattler went 15-of-24 passing for 147 yards.

Rattler was the former No. 1 quarterback prospect in the Nation and was considered a Heisman Trophy candidate before a chaotic 2021 season with the Sooners in which he lost the starting job to a true freshman.

In 2020, Rattler threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns in his lone full season starting at Oklahoma.

