Spencer Rattler and Antwane Wells May Return to South Carolina Football

South Carolina’s starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and No. 1 wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. has a big decision at hand. They could either declare for the 2023 NFL Draft or return to South Carolina for one more year.

Both players have kept things under wraps for as long as they can, but with classes starting soon and the football team preparing for next year, Gamecock fans might not have to wait long.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button