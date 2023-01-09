Spencer Rattler and Antwane Wells May Return to South Carolina Football

South Carolina’s starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and No. 1 wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. has a big decision at hand. They could either declare for the 2023 NFL Draft or return to South Carolina for one more year.

Both players have kept things under wraps for as long as they can, but with classes starting soon and the football team preparing for next year, Gamecock fans might not have to wait long.

I can confirm from multiple sources that both Spencer Rattler and Antwane Wells were at the 2023 team meeting last night with the football team. While nothing has been announced yet, the momentum looks to be trending towards a return to the Gamecocks.

It’s also been rumored that both have been in classes this week and sources close to the situation say NIL played a major factor, and signs point towards them returning. Things can change quickly, so stay tuned to Gamecocks Digest for all the updates.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports reported that the pairing received day three NFL Draft feedback. Crawford also said that new Offensive Coordinator Dowell Loggains had hit it off with Rattler, an interesting development.

